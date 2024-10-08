The Night Agent, one of Netflix's top hits and most successful series, is returning for a second season and the bad news is, fans might have quite longer to wait. The Tudum crew has just announced that the Gabriel Basso-starring show will return in "Winter 2025", but that's all the specifics we've got. Still, it's no surprise that the show will be getting more episodes. The first season, which premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023, was so successful that it became the third-most-viewed series to debut on the streamer in its first four days after dropping. Within a week, Netflix had already renewed it for this second season.

The first season follows Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent assigned to the Night Action desk, a secret emergency line for covert agents, who finds himself caught up in a conspiracy behind a set of murders. In the second season, fans will be introduced to Catherine (Amanda Warren), who is a leading figure within The Night Agent program. That will line up with a new threat in New York as an Iranian mission arrives, with fresh information to trade.

Alongside Shawn Ryan, who serves as the creator and executive producer, the team of EPs for The Night Agent includes Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou, and David Beaubaire. The series features Basso as Peter Sutherland, the titular Night Agent, with a supporting cast that includes Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D.B. Woodside, and Hong Chau.

For the second season, there have been several exciting cast additions in the shape of Warren (Catherine), Arienne Mandi (Noor), Louis Hearthum (Jacob Monroe), Berto Colon (Solomon), Keon Alexander (Javad), Michael Malarkey, Marwani Kenzari, Elise Kibler, Dikran Tulaine, Navid Negahban, Rob Heaps, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

Will We Get More 'Night Agent' in the Future?

Alongside the new images and the release window, Netflix also announced the greenlight for a third season of the action series. With the breakout success of The Night Agent, Netflix has agreed to a deal with Ryan that could pave the way for expanding the series into a full-fledged franchise. This overall agreement gives Ryan a prime opportunity to build upon the series’ success, potentially developing new storylines or even crafting other shows for the platform. The expansion possibilities look more promising than ever, and fans are eagerly awaiting more news on Ryan’s future projects once the deal officially takes effect in October. The Night Agent is based on the thriller novel by Matthew Quirk.

6 10 The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

