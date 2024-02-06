The Big Picture Production on The Night Agent Season 2 has started.

The debut season of The Night Agent received high viewership and secured a second season after topping Netflix's TV charts.

The show follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland and the chain of events that threaten the Oval Office, featuring a talented cast and receiving positive reviews.

Production on the second season of Netflix's The Night Agent began yesterday, and the show's creator, Shawn Ryan, has been having some fun with the news, taking to social media to announce it himself. Ryan, sitting behind a desk, has positioned himself as an agent himself answering a call from Netflix urgently requesting assistance, with Ryan dispatching a team out to New York City — one of the new shooting locations for the second season of the show.

Prior to the production commencement confirmation yesterday, the last update we'd had on the second season of The Night Agent had come back in October. Last year, Ryan had tweeted in response to fan speculation regarding where the writing process was during the events of the Writers Guild of America strike, which was, at that time, just slowly drawing to a long-awaited and satisfactory conclusion.

After making an impressive entrance as Netflix's third-highest debut and quickly climbing to the top of Netflix's top ten, the thriller series was promptly approved for a second season. This decision came after the series secured the number one spot on Netflix's TV charts in its debut week, attracting an impressive viewership of 168,710,000 hours watched.

What Is 'The Night Agent' About?

Close

The debut season of The Night Agent is based around Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent played by Gabriel Basso, who works from a basement position in the White House. His role involves monitoring a crisis line that, until a pivotal moment, remains silent. The narrative kicks off when a single call triggers a chain of events that threaten the integrity of the Oval Office and everyone connected. The cast also includes Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Eve Harlow as Ellen, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, among others.

Collider's Nate Richard praised the series, describing it as "compelling" and highlighting its "strong heart," especially praising the performances of Basso and Hong Chau, whom he noted as the standout character of the show. New cast members joining the series for the second season are Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

Collider will have more updates on the progress of The Night Agent Season 2 as soon as it becomes available. See Ryan's post below.

The Night Agent 6 10 Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Main Genre Drama

Watch on Netflix