The Big Picture The second season of The Night Agent is currently in production.

The show quickly gained popularity, leading to a top Netflix ranking and 168 million hours watched in the first week of its release.

New cast members like Michael Malarkey and Keon Alexander join the series, praised for its compelling storytelling.

Production on the second season of Netflix's The Night Agent began two weeks ago, and we're starting to get drip-fed some fun behind-the-scenes shots documenting the series' production ahead of its eagerly awaited return to the streaming platform. Star Gabriel Basso has taken to Instagram to post some snaps from what looks like shooting and gun training, as the cast and crew are clearly getting to work on their stunt choreography for the episodes to come.

Following its fantastic debut as Netflix's third-highest premiere and its rapid climb to the giddy heights of the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 chart, The Night Agent was quickly greenlit for a second season. The renewal followed the series landing at the top of Netflix's TV charts in its first week of release, with a staggering 168 million hours watched. Production on Season 2 of the series began on February 5, with shooting taking place primarily in New York City, along with additional filming taking place in both Thailand and Washington D.C.

What's 'The Night Agent' About?

Image via Netflix

Basso stars as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent stationed in a White House basement, in the first season of The Night Agent. His job is to keep an eye on a crisis hotline, which remains quiet until a critical call sets off a series of events threatening the Oval Office's integrity and all those connected to it. Alongside Basso, the series features Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Eve Harlow as Ellen, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, among others.

Two days ago, the cast added some exciting new names to the ensemble as Michael Malarkey and Keon Alexander will star as series regulars, with Navid Negahban and Rob Heaps set as recurring guest cast. Malarkey is best known for starring in the CW series The Vampire Diaries, while Alexander appeared in Prime Video's cult classic The Expanse, Prime Video’s The Expanse, with other credits on his resumé including A Simple Wedding, Impulse, and recent guest spots on Quantum Leap and 9-1-1: Lone Star

Collider's Nate Richard commended the show in his review, calling it "compelling" and pointing out its "strong heart." He particularly lauded the performances of Basso and Hong Chau, singling out Chau as the show's standout character. The second season sees the introduction of new cast members, including Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears. See the new set images in Basso's post below.

The Night Agent 6 10 Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Main Genre Drama

Watch on Netflix