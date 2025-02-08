Netflix has shared a new look at the third season of The Night Agent. It's only been a couple of weeks since the second installment of the series, but the company is already working on what's next for Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). The video released by the streaming platform shows the team behind The Night Agent working on some complex action sequences. Gabriel Basso quickly reminds audiences that principal photography for the next installment of the popular action thriller has already begun, though a release window for the return of the fearless hero hasn't been announced by Netflix.

The Night Agent follows the character portrayed by Gabriel Basso as he is thrown in the middle of a large conspiracy that could end with finding a mole at a high level of the United States government. Peter is also tasked with protecting the vulnerable Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from any potential threat. The Night Agent is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. Only one book has been published as part of the series, but that won't stop Netflix from expanding the world of Peter Sutherland, who will return for his most dangerous mission yet.

Shawn Ryan created the Night Agent television adaptation for Netflix. Before working on Peter Sutherland's adventures for the streaming platform, the artist was involved with the making of S.W.A.T. and Timeless. Ever since The Night Agent presented impressive viewership numbers for the streaming platform, Netflix has remained very confident in the project. The close production process between the second and third seasons could point to a shorter wait between installments, but nothing is set in stone until Netflix confirms a release date for the return of The Night Agent.

The Cast of 'The Night Agent'

Gabriel Basso isn't alone when turning The Night Agent into a success thanks to his performance. Fola Evans-Akingbola portrays Chelsea Arrington in the adaptation of Matthew Quirk's work. The character has served as a U.S. Secret Service agent with different purposes throughout Peter Sutherland's journey. Evans-Akingbola was promoted to a series regular for the upcoming episodes, alongside Ward Horton and Albert Jones. The stage has been set for the return of The Night Agent to the screen at some point in the near future.

A release date for the third season of The Night Agent hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.