Season 2 of Netflix's smash-hit spy thriller series The Night Agent doesn't come out for another two months, but we already have some major information about the show's third season — including adding a cast member who is quite familiar with the genre. Genesis Rodriguez, star of the Paramount+ series Lioness, has joined the cast of The Night Agent Season 3 in an undisclosed role, according to Variety. While details on her character remain under wraps, Netflix has undoubtedly nabbed a major player for the show's third season.

Given that Season 2 hasn't even been released, plot details for The Night Agent Season 3 are understandably unknown. The first season of the show, based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who works a seemingly drab job — sitting in the basement of the White House, waiting for a dormant phone to ring. One night, this phone finally rings, and Peter ends up crossing paths with cybersecurity expert Rose (Luciane Buchanan) as a result. From there, the pair embark on a secretive journey involving the FBI, Secret Service, and the highest levels of government.

The first season ended with Peter earning "an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply," according to the show's logline. The Sony Pictures Television series was created by Shawn Ryan, who serves as showrunner and executive producer via his MiddKid Productions banner. MiddKid's Marney Hochman also executive produces alongside Seth Gordon, Julia Gunn, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou, David Beaubaire, Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid, and Guy Ferland.

Rodriguez Is Currently Starring in 'Lioness'

While we don't know how Rodriguez will play into Season 3 of The Night Agent, she is no stranger to spy thrillers. Rodriguez's current role as Captain Josie Carrillo in Season 2 of Lioness has garnered critical acclaim. It sees her work to target a Mexican cartel as a member of the CIA's secretive Lioness program — and it turns out that Josie has a connection to the cartel herself. Rodriguez herself has talked about the intense physical demands of the role and even learned how to fly a helicopter for the job.

"I had never done anything that transformative in terms of strength," Rodriguez told Collider in an interview.

"My program started right around after I got the call to do the job. I started training six days a week, and I was training with a Navy SEAL. I was able to pick his brain as to how he would go about certain situations and really understand the psyche of how would you deal with these real scenarios, and that informed my physicality and that informed where to pull from what kind of a person this is from the inside out, too."

The Night Agent Season 2 premieres on Netflix on January 23, 2025. The show's first season is streaming on Netflix now.

