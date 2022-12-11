Having helmed the original Night at the Museum trilogy, a family-friendly comedy romp featuring Ben Stiller as an inventor who takes a job as a night watchman working in the Museum of Natural History, which comes to life in the evenings, director Shawn Levy is taking on a producer role when it comes to the latest offering in the franchise.

Stiller starred as Larry Daley, a down-on-his-luck single father to Jake, who idolizes his father and finds himself caught up in the magnificent nonsense that occurs after dark in the museum. The original film spawned two sequels, Battle at the Smithsonian and Secret of the Tomb, and 16 years after the release of the original, the latest in the franchise comes to audiences - but in a new form.

Fans will be able to return to the magical version of the Natural History Museum with Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, an animated continuation of the story, this time following Jake as he takes on the mantle of night guard in the museum.

Sitting down with Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, Levy explained when they first started working on the project and how they're also working on a Night at the Museum musical.

These conversations started probably five years ago, back at Fox. And it felt and still feels a little too soon to even entertain a live action reboot. And yet it's such a rich franchise, not only because it's known around the world, but because these characters and premise are so juicy and vivid. So we started developing a Broadway musical, which I have co-written the script for, and Alan Menken has written all of the songs. So we're exploring and developing the stage musical version with Alan Menken. And the other thing was this animated movie because I thought, this is a way to go to another chapter without dealing with recasting Ben Stiller and all these other characters and actors who are still very much vibrant and in the culture. And it also gave me the potential to do some things visually that we could never afford to do in the movies.

Levy expanded in more detail why he opted for the animation route to continue a series that had seen three successful live-action features released theatrically in the past.

I've never produced an animated movie before. And I was unwilling to co-produce, executive produce. I knew that if any Night at the Museum offshoot is going to be made, I need to be at the head of that table and making sure it's consistent with the franchise that we created. So it's why I'm the producer, it's why I was hands-on for many years. And that potential to do things visually that either technology couldn't do, back when we were making these movies, or the budgets couldn't afford. The opening shot's an example. Another example is we used this museum coming to life idea as a premise for time travel. And that's something that we almost did in several of the live action movies. And we never quite put it together. But the way this animated movie gets us from contemporary New York to ancient Egypt, it was a chance to finally go back and do some of the ideas that I always thought would be cool but never could do in live action.

The original trilogy of films were surprise hits, with the first film earning just over five times its estimated budget of $110 million. Not only that, they were almost considered 'edutainment' for their blending of historical fact with entertaining set pieces for younger audiences, including the introduction of characters like President Teddy Roosevelt (Robin Williams), Native American guide Sacajawea (Mizuo Peck), and educated Pharoah Ahkmenrah (Rami Malek). For this animated incarnation of the film, Zachary Levi takes over as Larry Daley, while Joshua Bassett plays Nick, taking over from Jake Cherry and Skyler Gisondo, the latter of whom played Nick in the third film.

For more on the film, you can read Maggie's review, and check out the trailer for Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, which is currently streaming on Disney+