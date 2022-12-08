Kahmunrah is back and ready to raise his army of the dead in Disney’s animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. In the upcoming feature, the fan-favorite live-action franchise is taking a fun animated twist as Nick takes his father Larry’s place as the night guard of the Museum of Natural History. To tease all the fun, Disney released a new clip from the animated feature.

In the clip, we see Kahmunrah right after he’s woken up (again) and hilariously mistakes Nick for his father. However, it comes to light that the King of Kings woke up as Nick “chickened out” and didn’t lock the basement as he was instructed to do. The clip hilariously introduces Kahmunrah, who is now eager to raise his army of the dead from the tablet, now in his possession. The movie looks fun and amusing and is certain to entertain old and new fans alike.

In Kahmunrah Rises Again, Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as the night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all. The fabulous voice cast of the animated feature includes Joshua Bassett as Nick Daley, Thomas Lennon as Teddy, Joseph Kamal as Kahmunrah, Steve Zahn as Jedediah, Jack Whitehall as Octavius, Kieran Sequoia as Sacagawea, Alice Isaaz as Joan of Arc, Zachary Levi as Larry, Gillian Jacobs as Erica, and Jamie Demetriou as Dr. McPhee, among many others.

Image via Disney+

The feature is being made by Shawn Levy’s production company 21 Laps and is helmed by director Matt Danner. It is based partially on the famous children’s book by Milan Trenc which has been adapted for the screen by Ray DeLaurentis, and William Schifrin. Levy helmed the live-action franchise, starring Ben Stiller, which was produced by 21st Century Fox before its merger with Disney.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again will premiere on Disney+ on December 9. You can check out the new clip and the film's synopsis below: