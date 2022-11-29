A fan-favorite live-action franchise is taking on a vibrantly fun animated twist in the official trailer for Disney+’s Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Released shortly before the film begins streaming on Disney+ on December 9, the teaser is only the second look we’ve had at the movie, preceded by an image that came out earlier this month. The previous still teased a look at Nick Daley, the son of original night guard Larry Daley, donning the same uniform as his father and standing in front of the adorable Rexy. With much of the plot kept under wraps, we were left guessing as to how Nick ended up in this position. Well, the answer to our question has been answered as Disney’s revealed it all in the newly dropped trailer.

In the teaser, we learn that Larry (Zachary Levi) will be abandoning his post at the night guard desk and leaving for the summer, requiring him to find a replacement. After scaring away potential substitutes, the museum’s residents all push for one young man to take over the vacant position: Larry’s son, Nick (Joshua Bassett). Reluctant at first, Nick steps up to the task, keeping the magic of the museum alive at night and all its occupants more than happy.

Throughout the trailer, we see several of our favorites return with looks at President Teddy Roosevelt (Thomas Lennon), Jebediah the tiny cowboy (Steve Zahn), the Easter Island Head (Kelemete Misipeka), and Sacagawea (Kiernan Sequoia). Everything is running smoothly, until the evil Kahumunrah (Joseph Kamal), who audiences will remember as the antagonist from the franchise’s second film Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, breaks free from his confines. Snapping into action, Nick and the rest of the museum’s denizens will need to get a handle on the evil Pharaoh before it’s too late.

As you can tell so far, the cast has majorly changed from the original Ben Stiller and Robin Williams-led features. Completing the lineup will be Gillian Jacobs as Nick’s mother, Erica, Jack Whitehall as the miniature Octavius, Alexander Salamat as Attila the Hun, and Jamie Demetriou as the museum’s curator Dr. McPhee. The ensemble cast includes Alice Isaaz, Lidia Porto, Akmal Saleh, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Shelby Simmons, Chris Parnell, Zeeko Zaki, Bowen Yang, Jonathan Roumie, Christie Bahna, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Like the changeup in the cast, the film also saw the departure of Shawn Levy, who served the original trio of features as director, with Matt Danner (Muppet Babies) replacing him. However, Levy is returning in the role of an executive producer alongside Emily Morris, Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan. Ray DeLaurentis and Will Schifrin co-penned the script with a score composed by John Paesano.

Watch the magic come to life in the trailer for Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again below.