Oftentimes, it can feel like if you've seen one action thriller, you've seen them all. The genre often follows the same beats, with the same action set pieces, and the usual results. Night Call, a French-Belgian movie filmed and set in Brussels, has a familiar plot you've come across many times, but thanks to the writing efforts of Michiel Blanchart and Gilles Marchand, with Blanchart also in the directors' chair, Night Calls stands with better efforts due to its relentless high stakes and a believable and sympathetic performance from its lead, Jonathan Feltre. Night Call does nothing new, but it does the standards the right way.

What Is 'Night Call' About?

Close

Night Call (its French name is La nuit se traîne) is set over the course of one night in Brussels, Belgium. As the film opens, the city is in the midst of a large Black Lives Matter protest over the killing of a Black man by the local police. Our hero is an unrelated Black man named Mady (Feltre), an aspirational college student who works nights as a locksmith. When we meet him, he's helping a wealthy, rich white couple get into their home after they have forgotten their keys. He can barely rest before he gets another call, this time from a young woman named Claire (Natacha Krief), who claims that she has accidentally locked herself out of her apartment. Mady meets her at the building, but right away we can tell something is off with her. Mady needs money up front and her ID before he can let Claire into the apartment, but she says she can't because everything is locked inside.

Mady is suspicious but a trusting man who wants to assume the best in people, a small detail that immediately puts us on his side. He lets Claire in and waits for her to come back out. After being in the apartment for a bit, Claire returns with a bag and says she'll be right back with the money after she goes to an ATM. However, a minute later she calls Mady and apologizes for lying to him before telling him to hurry out of the apartment before its true occupant arrives. It's too late though, as an angry brute of a man catches Mady in his apartment. A fight to the death ensues before Mady is captured by a crime boss named Yannick (Romain Duris) and his thugs, including Theo (Jonas Bloquet). As it turns out, Claire has stolen Yannick's money from the apartment. Our villain gives Mady one option: find out who Claire is and get the money back, or he won't live to see tomorrow.

'Night Call' Makes the Most Out of Its Gimmick

In an interview with Variety, writer and director Michiel Blanchart spoke about coming up with Night Call's premise while walking the streets of Brussels every day, waiting for inspiration to strike