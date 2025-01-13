French actor Jonathan Feltre is about to go through the wringer with the release of the new action thriller, Night Call, in theaters this Friday from Magnet Releasing. Set in the heart of the Belgian capital of Brussels, the film follows a young locksmith whose job typically keeps him out of trouble until one nighttime assignment thrusts him head-first into danger. Amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and clashes with police, he responds to an emergency call from a mysterious woman to fix her lock only to realize too late that she lied about her identity and is currently in possession of something that belongs to a dangerous and powerful man. Ahead of its release, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek demonstrating the high stakes as Mady, played by Feltre, fights desperately for his life as he tries to clear up the misunderstanding.

In the footage, Mady is just finishing a call when a man enters demanding to know what he's doing inside his house. Before the locksmith can explain the situation, the man shoves him over the couch and onto a wooden table and then tries to strangle him before he can recover. Mady tries his best to crawl away from his attacker, but this isn't a situation he can leave peacefully. The fight only grows more brutal as the man slams Mady into the glass door of a cabinet and then tries to fry his face on the stovetop, forcing him to strike back with a jagged piece of a broken plate. Despite his efforts to gain the upper hand, he's woefully outmatched and appears mere moments away from meeting his end. However, viewers will have to wait until the film releases to see how Mady escapes the life-or-death scenario and, ultimately, navigates his way through the criminal underworld.

Night Call is the much-anticipated feature directorial debut of Michiel Blanchart, who is quickly establishing himself as a filmmaker to watch. His 2022 Oscar-shortlisted live-action short, You’re Dead Hélène, is currently in development to become a feature-length project with Evil Dead mastermind Sam Raimi producing and Blanchart returning to helm the project. In an official statement after TriStar acquired the rights, Raimi hailed the director's work as "touching and terrifying," adding, "Michiel is one of the few modern directors that can balance humor and terror, and he does it in an exciting new way." Beyond his breakout short, he's also gone behind the camera for Cul, Lulu, and Dynaman, among other smaller projects. For his first feature, he co-wrote the screenplay with Gilles Marchand.

'Night Call' Has Been a Festival Favorite

Film festivals have been pleased with what Blanchart has brought to the table with Night Call. At the Biarritz Film Festival - Nouvelles Vagues last summer, it was honored as the opening film and won the audience award as part of the international competition field. Blanchart also received a Best Feature Film nomination at the Sitges Film Festival and a Best Film nomination in the Progressive Cinema category at the Rome Film Festival. There's hope that the film can capture the attention of viewers internationally with its tense tale of deception, crime, and survival amid social upheaval, complete with a talented cast including Feltre, Natacha Krief, Jonas Bloquet, and Romain Duris, among others.

Night Call hits theaters on January 17. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.