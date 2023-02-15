It's difficult to fathom that a person, let alone a group of people, were pushing for a revival of the 1984-1992 series Night Court — apart from 30 Rock's Kenneth (Jack McBrayer), who saw his wish for a proper series finale for the show granted thanks to Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) in one of the funniest moments of that series. Yet, here we are, with a new Night Court airing on Tuesday nights, a continuation of the original series.

It's not like the original is an untouchable classic, despite being one of the best sitcoms from that era, but the revival/reboot of any series will always be judged differently than its kin. Not only does it need to honor the original to at least some degree, but it has to separate itself from the series it is borne from in order to stand on its own merits. It may be taking its time getting there, and the laugh track can go away at any time, but overall the series revival of Night Court is thriving in that goal, proving itself to be a worthy successor.

The Revived 'Night Court' Is Now in Session

Image via NBC

The overarching plot of the series is, for all intents and purposes, exactly the same: the antics of a judicial team on the night shift at Manhattan Criminal Court, and the various, wacky people on trial that come and go. More specifically, the series begins with Judge Abby Stone's (Melissa Rauch) first night on the job. Like her late father Harry (Harry Anderson), who held the position himself in the original series, Abby is a cheerful optimist who sees the defendants that roll through as people first, taking her time to get to know them and their story before handing down judgment.

Her approach doesn't sit well with the courthouse staff, which includes Olivia (India de Beaufort), the assistant district attorney, Neil (Kapil Talwalkar), Abby's clerk, and court bailiff Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta). Her stand against simply rolling through the cases leads to the public defender quitting. To fill the role, Abby looks up her father's old friend Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), who was the assistant district attorney during Harry's tenure as judge, and convinces him to take on the position. The widowed process server reluctantly agrees, but only for a few weeks (sha, right).

'Night Court' Supporting Cast, Please Rise

Image via NBC

One of the original series' assets was in its support cast: 'Bull' (Richard Moll) the bailiff, Mac (Charles Robinson) the court clerk, bailiffs Selma (Selma Diamond, who passed away after Season 2) and 'Roz' (Marsha Warfield, from 1986 on), and, eventually, Markie Post as defender Christine Sullivan. The supporting cast of the revival isn't quite as strong, but at the very least trending the right way. Talwalkar's Neil doesn't stand out very much, but the character is starting to come out of his shell a little more each week.

Assistant D.A. Olivia is a role that de Beaufort seems to have a little trouble inhabiting, starting off as a one-note, sarcastic stereotype whose wisecracks don't land. However, Episode 4, "Dan v. Dating", did a great job of humanizing the character, exposing her insecurities as she moves into an abandoned office with Gurgs, and her delivery has been on the upswing since the third episode. Lacretta's Gurgs is coming across as the real winner among the supporting pool. In a short time she's evolved from grating to quite funny and kind, with "The Apartment" giving Gurgs more depth.

The Star Witnesses of 'Night Court'

Image via NBC

It's the duo of Abby and Dan that makes this Night Court work as well as it does, perhaps not all that surprising given how the Harry and Dan dynamic is a key factor in the original. Rauch is exceptional, infusing Abby with the fun personality of Harry with a depth of character that he wasn't always afforded. Abby has those moments of regret, with Rauch nailing the poignant moment she confesses to Dan about being a recovering alcoholic and how much that took away from her time with Harry. However, her gleeful character is funny and infectious, and it's great to see Rauch in a role that gives her a little more to work with than her The Big Bang Theory days.

Larroquette has the heaviest load on the show, having to marry what we know of Dan from before with who he is now, and damned if he doesn't absolutely crush it. This Dan isn't the arrogant, horndog lothario of the past. This Dan has lived and matured, having dealt with the loss of a wife that he truly loved and changed for, and the loss of a dear friend in Harry. But Dan's clever wit and sharp tongue are still very much there and have provided the lion's share of the show's humor. The way that Larroquette has found that balance, how he shows very brief glimpses here and there of the old Dan, is to watch a comic artist at work. He can take over the show easily, but he expertly walks the line between showboating and the grace to allow his co-stars their moments. The relationship between Dan and Abby is the heart of the show, with Dan the father figure that Abby has lost, and Abby giving Dan a second shot at life, cheering him on every step of the way.

And the 'Night Court' Judgment is...

Despite stumbling a little out of the gate, Night Court gets better every week as the actors get more comfortable in their roles. The writers are figuring out the direction they want to take the show, and as they become more decisive on that front the show is all the better for it. The OG series played for laughs, some admittedly more on the profane side, but it worked. Whether that would work today isn't as clear-cut — Dan's pursuit of pleasures would likely be far more problematic in today's environment — but this Night Court is worth the investment. With a second season confirmed, the series has the opportunity to become even better while allowing us to fall in love with this courtroom crew, just as we did the first time around.