Actress Markie Post has died, confirmed via her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. She fought a three-year, ten-month battle with cancer, a diagnosis she received only four years ago. Post was a prominent and well-regarded actress in the television and film industry, with most recognizing her for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court from 1985 to 1992.

Post was born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California. She got her start in Hollywood with production roles on various game shows, from Double Dare to Card Sharks. 1979 was the year that she began to break out with acting roles, with parts in early episodes of The A-Team, The Love Boat, and The Greatest American Hero. Post eventually secured a series regular role on the ABC drama The Fall Guy, playing Terri Michaels. After her work on The Fall Guy, she signed on for her defining role in Night Court during the program's third season.

Film roles also make up a significant portion of Post's career, with one of her most well-recognized being that of the mother of Cameron Diaz's character in 1998's There's Something About Mary. She led the NBC film Visitors in the Night, and also as a reporter in the long-gestated mockumentary film Cook Off!.

Some of her most recent work was in a variety of guest roles for various sitcoms, such as Santa Clarita Diet, The Kids Are All Right, and 30 Rock, where she reprised her Night Court character. Viewers may also likely remember her sitcom work in Cheers and Scrubs, where she played Diane Chambers' (Shelley Long) best friend and Dr. Reid's (Sarah Chalke) mother respectively. She provided the voice of June Darby in the animated Transformers reboot, Transformers: Prime, which ran from 2010 to 2013.

Post's resume is truly impressive, to say the least, and actresses of her caliber are always missed in Hollywood. She will be remembered for her range on-screen, as well as for keeping us both engaged and laughing in equal measure.

