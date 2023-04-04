Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) is about to come face-to-face with an old colleague in the latest episode of Night Court. Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from Episode 12, titled "DA Club," that sees him squaring off against Jeff, played by veteran character actor and Ghostbusters 2 antagonist Kurt Fuller. Jeff is the District Attorney and an old colleague of Dan's who is appearing as the prosecutor opposite the grizzled public defender. As they take their places, the two have a small war of words before the trial gets underway.

The short clip kicks off with Jeff walking in only to gawk in amazement at Dan's new position as a public defender. Dan responds by teasing him about his alleged death aboard a boat and the two continue to trade barbs in the courtroom, letting Larroquette and Fuller flex their comedic muscles. For Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), Jeff's presence comes at a perfect time as she's interested in what's going on under his watch at the DA's office. Even though she's a little put off by his behavior, she gets a meeting on the book with him before he goes right back to betting with Dan and preparing for his presumed victory.

Larroquette and Fuller's insult war sets up an episode that's all about Abby Stone learning about backroom deals. While attempting to propose a set of reforms during her meeting with Jeff, Dan invites himself along, so he can take her under his wing and show her what shady agreements are all about. There was some pressure for Fuller entering a successful reboot of a classic series. During an interview with ComicBook.com, he admitted that, while trying to fit in as a believable part of the Night Court world wasn't a problem for him, he felt compelled to give his A-game because of the talented cast on board. "But when you're coming on with people who you admire and respect, like John Larroquette, like Melissa Rauch, and the writers and producers, were all people I want them to think I'm good," he said. The Psych and Evil actor feels right at home with Larroquette and Rauch in the clip, feeling like an ingrained part of the world even though he's new to it all.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL' Strike Tentatively Averted After Editors Reach a Deal With NBC

Night Court Is Already One of TV's Most Successful Reboots

NBC's Night Court reboot seems to keep getting better as it gets its feet under it. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, it depicts the bizarre goings-on at the Manhattan Criminal Court during the night shift headed by the eternally optimistic Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Anderson's Judge Harry Stone from the original sitcom. As an executive producer alongside creator Dan Rubin, Rouch hoped to capture the same heart and family dynamic of the beloved Reinhold Weege series with her new group of courtroom pals including India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta.

Stellar viewership across both broadcast and streaming made renewing the series a no-brainer for NBC, meaning there will be plenty more kooks and crooks that make their way in front of Judge Stone in the future. Episode 12 will air on April 4 at its usual time of 8 p.m. Check out the exclusive clip from the episode below.