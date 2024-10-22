Two The Big Bang Theory alums will have an unexpected reunion on the sitcom, Night Court. This NBC comedy stars Melissa Raunch, who formerly played Bernadette on the CBS show, and it was reported that she will reunite with one of her Big Bang co-stars, Mayim Bialik. The last time the two shared the screen together was during The Big Bang Theory series finale, which aired back in 2019.

ComicBook.com reported Bialik would be playing a fictional version of herself as a defendant in a case against the judge, Abby Stone. At first, it would seem like Abby was in the wrong, but it would later be revealed that Bialik was the stalker. While it has yet to be revealed which episode this reunion will air, Season 3 of Night Court is scheduled to premiere this November.

NBC's Night Court is a reboot of the 1984 sitcom of the same name and currently has a total of two seasons, spanning 29 episodes. Alongside Raunch, the show also stars India de Beaufort (NCIS: Los Angeles), Kapil Talwalkar (2022's Charmed), John Larroquette (1984's Night Court), Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly), and Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon). So far, the show has generated an average critics' score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, audiences gave it a rotten average of 58 percent.

The Success of 'The Big Bang Theory', Explained

The Big Bang Theory first aired in 2007, and since then has churned out 12 seasons with over 270 episodes and two spin-off series. Both Raunch and Bialik appeared later in the series, both as successful and smart women, but also the love interests for two of the show's main male leads, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons),

Throughout its runtime, The Big Bang Theory was highly praised by critics and audiences alike, with an average critics score of 81 percent and an average audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Not to mention, the sitcom won 10 out of the 55 PrimeTime Emmy Award nominations, which includes many "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" for Parson's performance, and a handful of "Favorite Network TV Comedy" awards. Meanwhile, Bialik was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" from 2012 to 2015.

Following the show's popularity, a prequel series, titled Young Sheldon was released and generated similar success to its predecessor. The show was well-praised, generated huge streaming numbers, and lasted for 7 seasons, which in turn led to the creation of the franchise's latest spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Night Court are available to stream on Peacock. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

Night Court Release Date January 17, 2023 Cast Melissa Rauch , India de Beaufort , Kapil Talwalkar , Dan Rubin , John Larroquette Rating Seasons 1 Story By dan rubin Writers Dan Rubin Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors Dan Rubin Showrunner Dan Rubin Expand

Watch on Peacock