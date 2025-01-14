Night Court Season 3 is about to feature the most anticipated reunion of all time, and we have only a few hours left! The midseason premiere of the delightful sitcom will see Big Bang Theory alums Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch appear on small screens together for the first time since their stint on the CBS show that aired from September 2007 to May 2019. Bialik starred as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, while Rauch was microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, also a former Cheesecake Factory waitress.

In this upcoming episode of Night Court, set to air today, January 14, Bialik debuts as a “very heightened, bizarre version of herself” who appears on the stand after a run-in with the law, as teased by Rauch to TV Insider. The actress who returns as Judge Abby Stone in the midseason premiere also previewed the episode, saying, “Abby is ecstatic that Mayim befriends her, but things take a turn when their relationship quickly goes off the rails.” Unfortunately, superfan Abby eventually gets “way more than she bargained for with the encounter.”

Apparently, Abby was a huge fan of Bialik’s ’90s sitcom Blossom during her teen years, an idea that Rauch pitched to Bialik, who had no qualms about exaggerating her personality for the reunion episode. Executive producer and showrunner Dan Rubin confirmed this, explaining:

“The process started when Melissa shared with me that she spoke with Mayim, who said she’d be up for doing a guest star role, so we were all extremely excited about the idea of her joining us.”

Melissa Rauch Can’t Wait for the 'Night Court' Reunion with Mayim Bialik

Image via Nicole Weingart/NBC



Besides Blossom, this exciting episode of Night Court will make major references to The Big Bang Theory, and, of course, what a treat that would be! With that, Rauch couldn’t help but gush about the reunion, saying:

“It was so incredibly special getting to be reunited and work with Mayim again. She’s such a consummate comedic pro who was so game for taking this character in any direction we imagined.”

Meanwhile, Rubin highlighted Abby’s person in Night Court by adding:

“Abby presents as a joyful, optimistic, upbeat person, but what we learn is that this outlook is an active choice that she makes every day. And in the weird, sometimes complicated world of Night Court, that worldview is constantly tested.”

Bialik and Rauch reunite on Night Court on Tuesday, January 14, on NBC.