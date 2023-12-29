The Big Picture NBC sitcom Night Court returns for Season 2 on January 2, following a special holiday episode on December 23.

The Season 1 recap, presented by the cast, quickly recaps the events and characters of the show.

Season 2 will see changes in the courthouse team, Gurgs joining a Scotland Yard program, and Dan reuniting with Roz Russell in Louisiana.

All rise, because court is (almost) back in session! NBC sitcom Night Court returns for Season 2 on January 2, following a special holiday episode on December 23, and fans are excited to catch back up with Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), and the rest of the team working the late shift at the Manhattan Criminal Court. But for those who need a refresher on what happened before Night Court returns from recess, Collider is excited to exclusively present a Season 1 recap video, as told by the cast of the series.

Rauch and Larroquette are joined by India de Beaufort, who plays Abby's assistant district attorney Olivia, and Lacretta, who plays court bailiff Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous to — extremely quickly — recap the events of Season 1. While Rauch and Larroquette take a more straightforward approach to recapping the season — which sees Abby Stone taking over her late father Harry Stone's (Harry Anderson) old position at Manhattan Criminal Court, and convincing prosecutor Dan Fielding to return to his old position — de Beaufort and Lacretta opt for a more comedic summary of events.

What Is 'Night Court' Season 2 About?

For those struggling to keep up with their rapid-fire pace, Season 1 ended with Abby breaking up with her fiancé Rand (Pete Holmes), and getting arrested for breaking an elderly woman out of her retirement home, a case Olivia is asked to help prosecute. Things are also changing around the courthouse, with Gurgs gaining a spot in a Scotland Yard program, and Dan leaving to take a position as a judge in Louisiana. Things ended on an exciting note for fans of the original Night Court — which ran from 1984-1992 — with Roz Russell (Marsha Warfield), a former bailiff in Harry Stone's court, making a surprise appearance as a defendant in Dan's courtroom. The team will also see another shake-up in Season 2, as it was reported that Kapil Talwalkar, who played Abby's clerk Neil, will not be returning to the series.

Night Court Season 2 premieres on January 2 at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC, and streams the next day on Peacock, where Season 1 is currently streaming in the U.S. Watch the exclusive Season 1 recap below.

