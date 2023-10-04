Running for nine seasons and 193 episodes, Night Court is one of NBC's biggest sitcom successes in the 80s and early 90s. Reaching a massive audience, the show became a household name and made stars of its beloved cast. One such cast member, and the man who played the show's protagonist, was Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone. Although Anderson sadly passed away in 2018, his legacy lives on both in real life and on-screen, with a highly-anticipated reboot finally launching in January 2023. Compared to its predecessor, the Night Court revival has been received with great praise from a fan base with high expectations.

With that in mind, NBC renewed the series for a second season, with the first earning a viewership of over 25 million since its premiere. So, with the charm and popularity of the original show having successfully transitioned into a reboot, here is everything we know about Night Court Season 2.

Unfortunately, Night Court was one of many shows hit by the WGA strikes. Thankfully, a deal was finally reached which has seen the WGA strikes end, meaning that, despite removing Night Court Season 2 from their fall lineup, NBC can soon place it back on their agenda. There is not yet an official release date, but the end of the strikes will surely see one be announced very soon. Make sure to stay tuned and sign up to Collider for any and all updates on Night Court Season 2.

Is There A Trailer For 'Night Court' Season 2?

Unsurprisingly, there is not yet a trailer, given the current production status of Season 2. However, good news was recently announced about its progress, with it being revealed that several scripts are ready to go thanks to smart planning ahead of the impending strikes from the team behind Night Court.

Where Can You Watch 'Night Court' Season 2?

Night Court will be exclusively available on NBC, just like its first season. Episodes will air live on the network channel, with streaming available via NBC.com and also Peacock. For those without a subscription, you can pick up Peacock for just $5.99 per month, or a premium plus subscription for $11.99 per month. Night Court Season 1 is available to watch right now on Peacock for those who want to remind themselves of all the oddball happenings in the Manhattan arraignment court in time for Season 2.

Who Is Starring In 'Night Court' Season 2?

Night Court's revival was headed up by a fantastic ensemble cast, crucially bringing back and holding onto its old audience whilst also attracting a new generation to the show. Front and center was Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) as Abby Stone. The vibrant and ever-positive judge is the daughter of the late great Harry Stone, creating a poignant unbreakable bond between the original and new versions of the series. When discussing Season 2 in an interview with Collider back in March, Melissa Rauch said:

"We’re just starting to talk about it now. The writers’ room has started and we’re figuring out what those things are gonna be. I’m excited to learn more about all the characters. Since these relationships are newly formed, I can’t wait to see where all of those are gonna go. I love the cases that come into that courtroom so much, and I’m excited to see what other amazing, fun, left-of-center cases will come through those doors in Season 2."

Melissa Rauch will be returning for Season 2 alongside the likes of Kapil Talwalkar (Charmed) as Abby’s assistant Neil, Lacretta (Gotham) as Donna Gurgs, and India de Beaufort (Slumberland) as assistant district attorney Olivia. A member of the original Night Court cast, John Larroquette's (Stripes) Dan Fielding may not be returning for Season 2 following his character's departure to Louisiana in the finale.

It isn't just old faces returning for Season 2 of Night Court, with it having been confirmed that new actors will be joining the ensemble in unnamed roles. These include the likes of Ariella Omar (Good Trouble), Tiffany Bank (Orange is the New Black), and Marcus Bailey (Grand Crew), with Indira G. Wilson (Truth Be Told) and Doug Simpson (Bosch) confirmed as playing Loretta and Hugh respectively. The Season 1 finale also saw the return of Marsha Warfield (9-1-1) as Roz from the show's initial 1984 run, which will likely open the door for many other fan-favorite originals to also return despite it being unlikely we will see Roz again.

What Will Night Court Season 2 Be About?

Image via NBC

Although there is no official plot synopsis for Night Court Season 2 yet, untied plot threads from the Season 1 finale do hint at what viewers can expect from Season 2. With Abby and Rand's (Pete Holmes) failed engagement now in the rearview mirror, it is likely that Season 2 will bring more romance for Manhattan's bubbliest judge. Neil's crush on Abby was well documented in Season 1, however, Abby seemed to squash any chance of a relationship as the Season continued. Perhaps, with Abby now not engaged, and despite Neil's successful date with Gabby, Season 2 may rekindle some feelings between the two.

Who Is Behind 'Night Court'?

Although there is no official confirmation as to who exactly will be behind Night Court Season 2, it is fair to assume that many of the same names that crafted such a triumph in Season 1 will return. This includes the likes of veteran directors Pamela Fryman (Frasier), Joanna Kerns (Girl, Interrupted), and Anthony Rich (The Big Bang Theory), writers Jessica Elaina Eason (The Goldbergs), Shawn Parikh (Outsourced), and Bennett Webber (Sherman's Showcase), and executive producers Lon Zimmet (Outmatched), Mona Garcea (Mike & Molly), and Melissa Rauch. It is also safe to expect showrunner and head writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) to be back at the helm of Season 2.