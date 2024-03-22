The Big Picture Marsha Warfield returns to Night Court in the Season 2 finale, reprising her role as Roz Russell for her wedding to Loretta.

Abby Stone offers the courtroom as a wedding venue for Roz, showcasing the bond between the characters in a heartwarming episode.

The Season 2 finale brings new guest stars like Julia Duffy and Gigi Rice, with no news yet on a Season 3 renewal.

Wedding bells are ringing in new images for the upcoming Season 2 finale of Night Court. Following a season packed with big guest stars and returning fan favorites, everything will end where it began - with 9-1-1's Marsha Warfield walking back through the courthouse doors. As she did for the Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere, Warfield will reprise her role as Roz Russell as the beloved former bailiff prepares to get married to her fiancée Loretta (Indira G. Wilson), whom viewers met earlier in the season. Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) and Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) will do their best to make her big day feel extra special when the new episode arrives on March 26.

The finale, titled "The Best Dan" sees Roz end up back in court when her wedding venue falls through. Ever the compassionate judge like her father, Abby offers the courtroom as a substitute. Considering the roles it played in the original series, including a shelter during a hurricane and a maternity ward, it's a fine option, and the images show it decorated beautifully for the occasion. The bond between Roz and Dan is on display as the typically grumpy public defender is all smiles escorting his old friend down the aisle. Abby is just as eager to ensure everyone has a good time on what should be a happy, if chaotic, day for everyone.

While all eyes will be on Roz, the rest of the team at the Manhattan Municipal Court will have their own work to do in the finale. Dan finds a connection with one of the wedding guests, but soon realizes just how much word gets around about him. Meanwhile, Abby and her new boyfriend Jake (Ryan Hensen) try to keep things lowkey in their relationship, even as they fear the ceremony could kick things between them into high gear. Not all is well with Roz's wedding either, as Gurgs (Lacretta) orders Olivia (India de Beaufort), Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi), and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams) to investigate potential foul play with the floral arrangements.

'Night Court' Season 2 Finale Brings in a Host of New Guest Stars

In addition to the returning Warfield, Wilson, and Hansen, Night Court Season 2's final episode will bring in Julia Duffy, Gigi Rice, and Kenneth Mosley as additional guest stars. The seven-time Emmy-nominated Duffy most notably appeared in one of the original series' contemporaries, Newhart, and more recently joined the Kristen Wiig miniseries Palm Royale while Mosley reprises his role as Devin from Night Court Season 1. A reunion is also set for Larroquette with Rice, considering the A Night At the Roxbury star was also aboard the main cast of The John Larroquette Show.

The Season 2 finale of Night Court welcomes back Roz on March 26. There's no news yet of a Season 3 renewal for the Dan Rubin-helmed reboot, but Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock in the U.S. Check out the new images above.

