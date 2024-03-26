The Big Picture Night Court's Season 2 finale features Abby and Jake's casual relationship explored, with sneaky Dan involved.

The finale, titled "The Best Dan," will reveal secrets from Dan's past and feature a star-studded guest list.

Despite a successful run and strong ratings, the future of Night Court beyond Season 2 remains uncertain.

The Season 2 finale of Night Court is almost here and, while the reboot has yet to be picked up for a third season, there's much to look forward to before the Manhattan Municipal Court goes dark. Marsha Warfield's Roz is getting married and using her old courtroom stomping grounds as her venue, but while love is in the air, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) wants to keep things casual with her boyfriend Jake (Ryan Hansen). Ahead of the episode tonight, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek showing the couple's chemistry as Dan (John Larroquette) teases them about their public display of affection.

Abby's snarky side comes out in the clip as she critiques Roz and Loretta's (Indira G. Wilson) vows. While Jake finds it all cute as they exchange a kiss, the oft-grumpy Dan is nauseated by their sweet talk and is quick to let them know about it. Although they say they're not getting married anytime soon, the veteran public defender isn't buying it, especially not when he believes in the power of weddings to kick relationships into high gear. Considering how closely he works with Abby, he dreads having to learn "Chester's" name.

As sparks fly (casually) between Abby and Jake, the Season 2 finale, titled "The Best Dan," will also see Dan's reputation come back to bite him after connecting with a wedding guest who also has a connection to his past. He'll also have the honor of walking his old friend from the original Night Court down the aisle on her big day as everyone around tries their best to ensure Roz has the best ceremony possible. Gurgs (Lacretta). meanwhile, will investigate foul play surrounding the floral arrangements with help from Olivia (India de Beaufort), Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi), and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams). Rounding out the guest list for the finale are Julia Duffy, Gigi Rice, and Kenneth Mosley.

What's Next for 'Night Court' After the Season 2 Finale?

Since its debut, the Night Court reboot has become a fixture in NBC's comedy slate, most recently sharing a night with the Jon Cryer-led Extended Family. From the get-go, it seemed destined for great things under Emmy-nominated Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer and producer Dan Rubin, who took the reins from the late original Night Court mastermind Reinhold Weege. The Season 1 premiere became NBC's best debut comedy in terms of viewership since the return of Will & Grace in 2017 and, while it hasn't maintained those heights, it's still kept steady with the Season 2 premiere even pulling in 9 million viewers across all platforms. The new episodes have also brought with them plenty of exciting guests besides the returning Warfield, including Rauch's The Big Bang Theory colleagues Kunal Nayyar and Kate Micucci, as well as the original series's Wheeler family - Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell - and Richard Kind among others.

Although Season 1's success was enough to warrant a quick renewal, the fate of Night Court beyond Season 2 is still up in the air. Chances of a third season for Rauch, Larroquette, and company seem strong given the ratings, but there's been no indication either way from anyone involved whether the Manhattan Municipal Court will remain open any longer. Until then, the Season 2 finale will look to bring a bit more chaos to Night Court fans when it airs at 8 p.m. ET.

New episodes of the NBC comedy are available to stream on Peacock the day after airing. After tonight's episode, the Night Court reboot can be viewed in its entirety on the platform. Check out the exclusive sneak peek at the finale above.

