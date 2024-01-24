The Big Picture An upcoming episode of Night Court will feature an epic reunion between Bernadette and Raj from The Big Bang Theory, with Kunal Nayyar guest starring as a world-renowned fashion designer.

Nayyar's character, Martini Toddwallis, is going through a massive designer's block but finds inspiration at Night Court, with Rauch's Abby Stone potentially becoming a new muse for him.

With surprises like the return of Marsha Warfield and high ratings for its first season, fans expect the same level of quality in Season 2.

The Big Bang Theory will be delight to learn that an upcoming episode of Night Court will feature an epic reunion between Bernadette and Raj! The Melissa Rauch-led show will feature Kunal Nayyar in a guest starring role, per a new report in TV Line. The actor will appear as “world-renowned fashion designer Martini Toddwallis,” who is going through a massive designer’s block.

As revealed in the episode synopsis, “he finds inspiration and maybe even a new muse when he arrives at Night Court.” A new image, revealed along with the announcement, shows Rauch and Nayyar together with the latter looking quite smitten with Rauch's Abby Stone, and intending to woo her with a bouquet of flowers. After watching the actors on screen as very different characters, the new image comes as a refreshing surprise. While its unclear whether the two will take things further, fans of the show could certainly ship them after Raunch’s character Abby broke up with her long-distance boyfriend Rand at the end of last season.

While we are yet to see the entire season unfold, Season 2 has already unveiled a few surprises, like the return of Marsha Warfield as Roz Russell, the fan-favorite no-nonsense bailiff from the original series. Now, Nayyar will be a guest fans will certainly look forward to. The first season of the revival garnered high ratings for NBC and stands fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 74 percent critics score, and for its sophomore run, fans will likely expect the same level of quality.

What Is ‘Night Court’ About?

Close

The show is a revival of its namesake series, which ran between 1984 and 1992. It follows Abby (Raunch), who is the daughter of the original series' Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) as she follows in his footsteps. The new series sees Abby take up a job as magistrate of Manhattan Court’s night shift. While the first season showcased the court's eccentric staff, and wacky cases, the current season doubles down on the hilarious interpersonal chemistry between the staffers and crazier cases.

The series was created by Reinhold Weege and, alongside Rauch, Night Court stars India de Beaufort as Olivia Moore, Lacretta as Gurgs, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, and many more. Kapil Talwalkar who played adorable clerk Neil, did not return for this season. Serving as executive producers are Winstone Rauch, who also serves as a writer on the series, and Dan Rubin.

Night Court airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. You can find out more details about the second season with our guide here and check out the new image below:

Image via NBC/TV Line

Night Court Follows judge Abby Stone, as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew. Release Date January 17, 2023 Cast John Larroquette , Lacretta , India de Beaufort , Kapil Talwalkar Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 1

Watch on Peacock