Night Court will be missing a major member of the team when it returns for the second season. Kapil Talwalkar, who played court clerk Neil in Season 1 of the series will not be returning. Fans first noticed the absence of Neil, who has been a mainstay of the show ever since the series debuted in January, in the recent holiday episode that aired on December 23. Per Deadline, the decision comes as the series decides to take a new creative direction which will be more in line with the original series.

The show is a revival of its namesake series, which ran from 1984-1992, and follows loose threads as we see Abby (Melissa Rauch), daughter of the original series' lead Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson), who has followed in the footsteps of her father. Judge Abby Stone, takes up a job as magistrate of Manhattan Court’s night shift as the series follows the court's eccentric staff, wacky court cases, and the interpersonal chemistry of the staffers, including John Larroquette's Dan Fielding.

‘Night Court’ Was a Hit Right From the Start

The first season was a hit upon its debut earlier this year and got an instant renewal in February. The series showcased very strong ratings for the network drawing in millions of viewers. It has a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for its humor and performances, especially for Rauch, who plays judge Abby and also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Previously talking to Collider, Rauch shared her excitement for the upcoming Season saying, “I’m excited to learn more about all the characters. Since these relationships are newly formed, I can’t wait to see where all of those are gonna go.” Further teasing, “I love the cases that come into that courtroom so much, and I’m excited to see what other amazing, fun, left-of-center cases will come through those doors in Season 2.”

The series is created by Reinhold Weege and casts Rauch as Abby Stone, India de Beaufort as Olivia Moore, Lacretta as Gurgs, Larroquette as Dan Fielding, along with Pete Holmes as Rand, Abby's fiancé and many more. Also serving as executive producers are Winstone Rauch, who also serves as a writer on the series and Dan Rubin. Along with starring Larroquette also produces the reboot. The first season of Night Court is available to stream on Peacock while the second season is set to drop on January 2, 2024.

