The most anticipated reunion of January 2025 is almost here, folks! The Big Bang Theory alums Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik are set to reunite in the January 14 episode of Night Court, and we now have first-look photos from the episode thanks to TVLine. Rauch, who stars as Judge Abby Stone on the NBC sitcom, portrayed microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski on the CBS show, while Bialik was neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler and will appear as a heightened version of herself in Night Court.

In the January episode, titled “Mayim Worst Enemy,” Bialik turns up as a defendant and befriends Rauch’s character, but things take a turn when Abby learns that the defendant-turned-friend is actually stalking her. This delightful reunion marks the second Big Bang affair in Night Court, following Kunal Nayyar’s Season 2 guest stint as a world-renowned fashion designer named Martini Toddwallis. It also marks a reunion for Bialik and Night Court’s John Larroquette, having previously played his daughter Rachel in three episodes of The John Larroquette Show.

Despite being titled “Mayim Worst Enemy,” Mayim and Abby look far from foes in some of the new pictures below. In fact, they look more like besties as they frolic and have fun together...that’s until things go downhill. Furthermore, speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the episode, Bialik revealed that it features “meta references” to Big Bang, implying that the series takes place in a world where both Abby and Rauch exist.

Abby Stone Tries to Bring Order in ‘Night Court’