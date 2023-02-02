NBC's Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the sitcom of the same name from the 80s and early 90s, has been renewed for a second season after only 3 weeks and four episodes since its debut on January 17, 2023.

The series has drawn in very strong ratings for the network, reaching a total viewer count of 25.7 million across all viewing platforms since its premiere. It has also taken the top spot for a broadcast premiere in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers during the 2022-23 season as well as the #1 spot for a comedy premiere of the 2022-23 season on broadcast or cable in the 18-49 demo and total viewers. This is the best comedy premiere on NBC since Will & Grace in 2017, the highest total viewers for any comedy premiere since The Connors in 2018, the highest 18-49 demo for a comedy premiere since Young Rock in 2021, and the season-high performance of any NBC series episode this season in both the demo and total viewers. With all that success, it is fairly clear to see why NBC is bringing Night Court back for another session.

“It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement that joined the renewal announcement. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.” Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, also provided a statement, saying:

The verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of ‘Night Court’ is a hit! The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must-watch. We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.

The Story and Team Behind Night Court

Originally announced in December 2022, the reboot of Night Court stars Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, the daughter of the original series' lead Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson), who has followed in her father's footsteps and has become an unwavering Judge herself. She works during of the titular night court at a Manhattan criminal court and finds herself presiding over weird cases with even weirder people. Rauch also serves as an executive producer alongside Winstone Rauch and Dan Rubin, with the former also serving as a writer on the series. John Larroquette produces and stars with Rauch. The rest of the cast that joins Rauch and Larroquette includes India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta. Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The next episode of Night Court Season 1 is set to air on February 7, 2023 on NBC at 8 p.m. Season 2 has no release date or window currently announced. You can check out the official synopsis for Night Court below.