Night Court is back in session at NBC. Season 2 of the sitcom reboot starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette kicked off at the start of January, and with it comes a whole new batch of kooks and cases for the team at the Manhattan municipal court. Four episodes in, the show already orchestrated a The Big Bang Theory reunion between Kunal Nayyar and Rauch and reintroduced the old bailiff Roz (Marsha Warfield) who previously worked under Harry Stone. The newest episode, however, will bring aboard another comedy veteran, Jessica St. Clair. Before it airs tonight, Collider can exclusively share a new clip that shows St. Clair as an old friend of Rauch's Judge Abby Stone who visits New York and swings by for a chat

St. Clair's Heather is quite the eccentric character, approaching Judge Stone's bench in a matching black gown. She doesn't have the credentials to match her oldest friend, but her presence is enough for Abby to take five so they can catch up. Abby and Heather have known each other since Kindergarten when Heather was ten years old, yet this is only the latter's first trip to New York. Immediately, she draws a few punchlines from Dan (Larroquette) and others in the court for her exceedingly outgoing nature and bizarre comments about wishing to try New York's "famous" Nashville hot chicken. When she starts chatting with Gurgs (Lacretta) about the time she fell into a gorilla enclosure, Abby decides to cut their reunion short and get back to work.

Episode 5 of Night Court Season 2 will largely revolve around Heather's arrival and Abby's reaction to the sudden reunion. Titled 'Wrath of Comic-Con," it promises a comedic back and forth between the two and the other staff on the night shift as Abby slowly realizes that she might truly dislike someone. Dan, who's returned to being the highlight of the Night Court world, also has his own plot about finding romance at Comic-Con. Unfortunately for him, the connection he seeks is with a woman who vows to destroy him, setting the public defender up for a chaotic adventure.

Jessica St. Clair Is a Comedy Regular on the Small Screen

Much of St. Clair's work over the past several years has been focused on television comedies, with roles in Royal Crackers, Avenue 5, Space Force, Arrested Development, Veep, Bob's Burgers, and much more. Though she's more known as an actress, she also collaborated with Lennon Parham to create and star in Best Friends Forever and Playing House, the latter of which featured the talents of Keegan Michael-Key. Her big screen efforts are notable too, as St. Clair was previously a part of the star-studded cast of Bridesmaids as well as She's Out of My League.

As a guest star, she'll be right at home among the cast of Night Court. Season 2 saw the departure of Kapil Talwalkar as the court clerk Neil, but there's still plenty of talent at the Manhattan arraignment court, with Rauch, Larroquette, and Lacretta joined by the returning India de Beaufort as the assistant district attorney Olivia alongside Ariella Omar, Tiffany Bank, Marcus Bailey, Indira G. Wilson, and Doug Simpson. Dan Rubin created the reboot in the stead of the late Reinhold Weege who masterminded the original across its nine seasons. Rauch also serves as an executive producer.

Night Court airs new episodes on Tuesday nights on NBC. Get a look at the newest episode, "Wrath of Comic-Con," with the clip in the player above before it airs tonight. If you missed the first season of the reboot, Collider also previously shared a recap video for everything you need to know going into the new episodes.

