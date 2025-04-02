Annie O'Donnell has quietly been building an eye-watering resume as a character actress since her career began on-screen in 1980 with a two-episode role in The Life and Times of Eddie Roberts. From the Diane Keaton and Harold Ramis flick Baby Boom to the blockbuster Transformers: Dark of the Moon, the Chris Farley comedy Black Sheep, and many television appearances, including in The Dukes of Hazzard, Family Ties, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The X-Files, and the recent Matlock reboot, she's been a chameleon capable of blending into just about any role and any setting. However, a part that many viewers, herself included, still look back on most fondly is her appearance as June Wheeler on Night Court.

Playing opposite Star Trek veteran Brent Spiner, she and her on-screen husband were magnets of cartoonish levels of misfortune, from scooped-up weenie wagons to exploding poultry and grandmothers doing 85 mph in a BarcaLounger strapped to a furniture dolly. Back in Season 2 of Dan Rubin's reboot of the Reinhold Weege sitcom, the Wheeler family made their return after nearly 40 years, much to Dan Fielding's (John Larroquette) horror and Abby Stone's (Melissa Rauch) delight. O'Donnell and Spiner reprised their deeply unlucky roles, with Kate Micucci stepping in as their daughter Carol Ann, who hadn't been seen since the family's first appearance in 1985. Last week, they brought even more calamity to the Manhattan municipal court with the Season 3 episode "A Few Good Hens," where they get wrapped up in a very Wheeler-appropriate court case and need Dan to (begrudgingly) defend them against Julianne (Wendie Malick).

I recently sat down to speak with O'Donnell about returning to the series, and she reflected on the feeling of stepping back into Night Court as June and what it meant to work and communicate with her old colleagues Spiner and Larroquette once again. With a new member of the Wheeler family in the episode, she also spoke about the impact of Micucci adding a bit of chaos and a surprising The Big Bang Theory connection to the otherwise deadpan unit as they welcome a seemingly normal son (Andy Ridings). She then discussed why she believes this seemingly cursed bloodline is still a fan-favorite for which viewers still recognize her and Spiner, and her recent exciting feature-length project.

Annie O'Donnell Felt Right at Home Playing June Wheeler Again on 'Night Court' Opposite Brent Spiner

"It kind of feels like I never left—I just got older in the meantime."

Image via NBC

COLLIDER: So, Annie, this is now your second time returning to Night Court. You first appeared in Season 2, right?

O'DONNELL: Yeah.

How has your experience been slipping back into the role of June Wheeler? Now that the character is older, does it feel fresh, or is it like you never left?

O'DONNELL: It kind of feels like I never left—I just got older in the meantime. The original Night Court still runs a lot on TV, so it always felt like it was out there. Getting to do it again after almost 40 years is pretty amazing. I don't know if it's a record of some kind, but it feels like it should be. When I got the call to return, I thought, "Oh, wow." I pulled up some old clips on my phone to get back into the mindset of June Wheeler. As a character actress, you play so many different roles, and you kind of categorize them in your mind. But June Wheeler was always my favorite TV role. I've done a lot of television, but she stands out. She's very different from me, but stepping back into her shoes just felt right.

Now that you're back as one of the Wheelers alongside Brent Spiner, have you been in touch with him much since the show returned?

O'DONNELL: Not really. Funny enough, the only time I saw him in those 40 years was when I was guest-starring on one of the Star Trek shows. He was working on Star Trek at the time, too, and we ran into each other at the Paramount commissary. That was it. But once we were back on set, it was like we had known each other forever. We don't have much of a relationship outside of work—so much life has happened in between. He's married with a grown child; I was married for 25 years. We've both lived entire lives in the meantime. But the chemistry is always there when we play the Wheelers. And it helps that Brent is an incredible actor—so committed to his work and his character. He's fantastic.