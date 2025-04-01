Wendie Malick is about to hit the jackpot on this week's episode of Night Court, though it might not be what she's expecting. Following a visit from the woeful Wheeler family last Tuesday, Season 3 continues with Episode 14, titled "Hot to Trot," which sees the Manhattan Municipal Court's prosecutor, Julianne, learning about the death of her rich aunt. As she prepares to receive a potentially life-changing inheritance, the rest of the staff jockey to try and get a piece of what's coming to her. Collider has an exclusive sneak peek from the exact moment Julianne learns what she's getting with Gurgs (Lacretta) and Dan (John Larroquette) waiting in anticipation.

The clip opens with a lawyer reading out Julianne's aunt's will, which offers a glimpse into her past and relations outside the courtroom. Although there are 17 pages of sentiments about the prosecutor and strange ramblings about how "Roosevelt was a coward," and "what it's like to hunt a human," Dan wants to skip to the good stuff. He finds the page where Julianne's inheritance is listed, and while it's not $20 million or a Jurassic Park, it is something literally big — a horse named Gloria. We don't get to see Julianne's reaction, but it's likely to spark some mixed feelings for her. Instead of cash, she's being entrusted with a massive responsibility that will leave her scrambling to figure out what to do next.

While Julianne is occupied with Gloria and Dan and Gurgs tag along, Abby (Melissa Rauch) has romantic troubles to deal with. Earlier this season, Jake (Ryan Hansen), her ex-boyfriend who was also feared to be Dan's secret child, broke up with the judge because of the lack of trust and communication between the two. Abby doesn't take it well initially, but she's since tried to move on, most recently going on a date with Crash Wheeler (Andy Ridings) and experiencing the Wheeler family curse for herself. However, she'll be forced to confront Jake once again in this episode when her friendship with his mother causes more complications between the pair. Seven-time Emmy nominee Julia Duffy, best known for her role as Stephanie Vanderkellen on the classic sitcom Newhart as well as a more recent appearance on the hit series Palm Royale, will be back as Jake's mother, Susan, while another notable Big Bang Theory alum, Laura Spencer, will also guest star as Lucy.

Will We Get a 'Night Court' Season 4?

Season 3 of Night Court has been packed to the brim with guests who add to the zany nature of the Manhattan court's night shift. In addition to several returning faces from the original series, like Marsha Warfield, Brent Spiner, and Annie O'Donnell, as well as repeat guests from earlier seasons like Richard Kind, Kate Micucci, Betsy Sodaro, and Jessica St. Clair, this run of episodes marks the debut of some exciting actors, including Mayim Bialik, Andrew Rannells, Andy Daly, Joe Lo Tuglio, Kate Flannery, Gilles Marini, Eden Sher, Nico Santos, and more. With four more episodes to go after "Hot to Trot," there's still time for some more surprises, though the cast is starting to look toward the show's longer-term future.

NBC has yet to renew the Dan Rubin-developed sitcom reboot for a fourth season, but Nyambi Nyambi, Gary Anthony Williams, and Lacretta have all made it known they're eager for another shift. "So, they haven't told us anything about what would be happening in Season 4, or a Season 4," Nyambi told The Direct in an interview back in February. "Please, I would love a Season 4..." Williams added. "I hear about it in my own head on the Season 4, yes, in my head, we've already been picked up, and I get to be happy every day driving to work. So that's all I've heard about a Season 4 so far. So we're all waiting on that and crossing the fingers." Already, the network has handed down favorable decisions to fellow comedies Happy's Place and St. Denis Medical, and the Night Court cast remains positive that they, too, will get another shot.

Night Court Season 3, Episode 14 airs tonight on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET. New episodes arrive every Tuesday and stream afterwards on Peacock. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.