Ryan Hansen (Party Down) is trying to drum up some bonding time with his possible on-screen father, John Larroquette (Stripes), in Collider's exclusive sneak peek of next week’s episode of Night Court. The third season of the comeback series celebrated its return earlier this month and audiences are already embroiled in the mystery surrounding Jake’s (Hansen) possible familial relation to Larroquette’s Dan. In the season premiere, it was ruled out that Abby’s (Melissa Rauch) late father, Harry Stone (Harry Anderson), was Jake’s father, which is terrific news for Abby and Jake’s blossoming romantic relationship. But, now that he’s closer to his dad than ever before, Jake can’t let go of the hope and dream that Dan might be his long-lost papa.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Jake has come to Night Court prepared with a box of goodies to pour through with his possible parent. Overflowing with all the things that make up a childhood — a recorder, some toys, and even a baseball glove for a hopeful game of catch — Jake is ready to find out the truth about the public defender. Worried that his eagerness might throw Dan off his game, Abby tries to talk Jake out of bombarding Dan with the box of happy memories. Jumping on the bomb before it explodes into a wave of heavy emotions, Abby tells Dan the box is hers, snatching the what-could-have-been tender moment directly out of Jake’s hands.

‘Night Court’ Season 3 Welcomes Back Wendie Malick

The question of parentage between Jake and Dan is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the exciting things coming from Season 3 of Night Court. Wendie Malick is making her return to the fold as Julianne Walters, who has turned her life around and has moved on from convict to district attorney for the next set of episodes. It not only gives Julianne more space to allow her character to grow, but it pushes Malick into series regular territory, having previously held down a guest capacity in the show’s first two seasons. And, if Dan thought he had his hands full due to the possibility of having an adult child, the sparks between him and Julianne are also going to continue to fly as the character becomes a featured player, with Malick recently telling Collider:

“Well I think Dan and I have a very strange chemistry. There was some sort of attraction going on, but I think he's really, rightfully, afraid of me. I think that maybe it's just having another person who you don't quite know what to expect in the mix so that provides a little danger and humor hopefully.”

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek for the upcoming December 3 episode of Night Court above and get caught up by streaming previous installments on Peacock.

Night Court Release Date January 17, 2023 Cast Melissa Rauch , India de Beaufort , Kapil Talwalkar , Dan Rubin , John Larroquette Rating Seasons 1 Story By dan rubin Writers Dan Rubin Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors Dan Rubin Showrunner Dan Rubin Expand

