Dan Fielding is many things — snarky, grumpy, occasionally wise, and a man whose real first name is Reinhold — but one thing he isn't exactly is relatable to the younger generation. At least, that's what his colleagues point out in a new sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Night Court Season 3 which Collider can exclusively share. Episode 8, fittingly titled "Age Against the Machine," sees John Larroquette's veteran public defender fighting for his job against New York City's new Satisfaction Initiative after an incident with a "TikTok brat" gets him in hot water. The fight, along with his co-workers, forces him to confront the fact that the youths of the day who walk into the courtroom just don't understand him.

In the video, Dan is using everyone's lunch break to air his grievances with city hall's new Satisfaction Initiative head after he received a complaint about his handling of the aforementioned TikTok brat. He finds the idea that young people don't find him relatable offensive, especially since Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) and the rest of his younger colleagues gel with him perfectly fine. The looks on their faces and generic responses prove that, in reality, they're all just being nice and nodding along whenever he starts talking about Irish poets, obscure Jazz musicians, or Apollo mission rankings. Julianne (Wendie Malick) isn't afraid to point out their true feelings either, much to Dan's annoyance that everyone isn't being honest with him. Though they don't always get him, Abby assures they still love Dan for his age, comparing him to a certain "museum that comes alive at night."

The new episode of Night Court also offers a new face for Dan to square off with. Guest starring this week as the "stooge" in charge of the Satisfaction Initiative will be Broadway star Andrew Rannells. Although he's best known for his work on the stage in shows like The Book of Mormon and Falsettos, he'll bring a strong resume on the small screen to the cast with experience at NBC on The New Normal alongside roles in Girls, Black Monday, Big Mouth, and Invincible. In addition to his appearance, Episode 8 will also see Abby and Gurgs (Lacretta) get some shocking information on Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) daughter that will be explored in the background of Dan's woes.

'Night Court' Season 3 Has Packed the Courtroom With Guest Stars

Rannells is just the latest to swing by the Manhattan municipal court for some chaotic fun in Season 3. Since Night Court picked back up on January 14, the guest stars have just kept flowing, with the biggest being Mayim Bialik to kick off the midseason premiere. Rauch's The Big Bang Theory co-star entered the much-anticipated reunion as an exaggerated version of herself who proves to be too much for Abby to handle after they bonded over her 90s sitcom Blossom. Previous episodes have also welcomed the likes of Julia Duffy, Betsy Sodaro, Andrew Daly, Joe Lo Truglio, and the returning Ryan Hansen as Abby's boyfriend Jake, with plenty more surprises to come throughout the rest of the season.

Night Court Season 3, Episode 8 airs on NBC tomorrow, February 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.