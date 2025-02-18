Marsha Warfield has returned to her old stomping grounds at the Manhattan Criminal Court a few times throughout the rebooted Night Court, but now, she's about to get her job back. The upcoming tenth episode of Season 3, titled "Pension Tension," will see the fan-favorite bailiff Roz Russell return in uniform for the first time since Reinhold Weege's original series ended in 1992. Working alongside two of her father's former colleagues is thrilling for Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), but it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek at the fear Roz has instilled in the rest of the courtroom with her approach, forcing Abby to confront her, much to her terror.

The footage opens with Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi), Gurgs (Lacretta), and even Julianne (Wendie Malick) remarking on how intimidating Roz is now that she's back on the job. Warfield's hardened bailiff spent six seasons confronting the wackiest and wildest cases of the court's night shift with Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) in the original, and her hands-on approach remains a bit too intense for the modern workplace. As her fellow bailiff and boss, Gurgs initially volunteers to talk things out with her, but Roz's roughness is enough to scare her out of a conversation. Unfortunately for Abby, despite how much she'd rather handle things with a written note, she has to take responsibility for her courtroom and confront their collective boogeyman before she ruffles too many more feathers.

While Warfield's return to her longtime Night Court post will be the highlight for fans of the original sitcom, especially since it will give her more time to interact with her old friend Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), Episode 9 also welcomes another comedic guest. Dan is trying to become a best-selling author and co-opts Gurg's assistant, played by Eden Sher, to make his dream a reality. Sher rose to fame as the middle child of the Heck family, Sue, on The Middle, which matched the original Night Court with a nine-season run from 2009 through 2018. However, Disney Channel viewers will also know her as the voice of the titular Star from Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Since those roles ended, her on-screen appearances have been fewer and further between, most recently bringing laughs to Lopez vs. Lopez and How I Met Your Father.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Night Court' After Season 3?

Three seasons in, Dan Rubin's sitcom reboot is still going strong with new and returning guest stars aplenty who look to match the wackiness of the original. Sher and Warfield arrive in Season 3 after appearances from Andrew Rannells, Julia Duffy, Nico Santos, and Rauch's old The Big Bang Theory colleague Mayim Bialik​​​​​​, among others. However, while we're only at the halfway mark of this run of episodes, the future is a bit more uncertain. Viewership hasn't come particularly close to the record-breaking splash the series made with its premiere, but it's still garnered a steady following that has the cast hopeful for another shift in Manhattan.

In a recent conversation with The Direct, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyambi, and Lacretti all expressed what they most want to see in the series' future, from a deeper exploration of the staff's love lives and families to more action beyond the courtroom. "I hear about it in my own head on the Season 4, yes, in my head, we've already been picked up, and I get to be happy every day driving to work," Williams remarked during the interview. "So that's all I've heard about a Season 4 so far. So we're all waiting on that and crossing the fingers."

Night Court Season 3, Episode 10, airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.