Christmas is coming for the Manhattan municipal court. As Night Court prepares to close down for the holidays, Season 3 has one last festive episode in store for the midseason break. Melissa Rauch will have her seasonal plans derailed in "Feliz NaviDead" when a murder mystery performer enters the courthouse and brings chaos with them, including two new guest stars. NBC has unveiled a few images to preview the upcoming mischief ahead and tease the arrival of Andrew Daly and Joe Lo Truglio for the festive occasion. The new episode will premiere on December 17.

Truglio's Night Court debut will see him taking on a familiar role to his Brooklyn Nine-Nine part as Charles Boyle. Like the beating heart of the Nine-Nine, he's playing a detective named Kratz who's presumably involved with the curious case that has taken hold over the courthouse. In one image, he's seen with Rauch looming over Daly, who's sitting at a table and trying to explain himself to the two. Whatever Daly's Fred Norton has to say, he'll have to say it in court as another shot finds him flanked by Dan and Flobert (Gary Anthony Wiliams) while he stands in front of Judge Stone. Throughout each image, the holiday spirit is in the air with lights, Christmas trees, bows, and other shimmering decorations.

While handling the murder mystery performer will take precedence for Abby and the rest of the courthouse, Gurgs (Lacretta) and Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) have their own score to settle. The new episode will see them bickering over proper office etiquette. Noticeably absent from the images is the court's new prosecutor, Julianne (Wendie Malick), and, unfortunately, she'll have to miss Christmas this year. In a recent round table with Screen Rant and other outlets, she explained that the holiday special was already shot without her presence, but she's game to sing carols with her Night Court colleagues in future seasons. "So they got to sing, and I said, 'Oh, I hope you do that again,'" she said. "'I want a chance to sing not well.' I'm not a great singer, but I love to take a stab at it. I can sell a song. It's not perfect, but it's good enough."

When Does 'Night Court' Season 3 Return Next Year?

Thus far, the Dan Rubin-helmed comedy reboot has spent the early goings of Season 3 picking up from Season 2's cliffhanger about Dan and Jake's potential relation and integrating Julianne with the team. Malick has previously assured viewers that we'll know much more about the guest-turned-courtroom regular as the season progresses, and there will be plenty more opportunities for her to clash with Larroquette over their shared history. There are also plenty more guest stars to come, including a much-anticipated reunion between Rauch and another The Big Bang Theory colleague, Mayim Bialik. Whatever comes next to the Manhattan courthouse remains to be seen when the series picks up on January 14.

Night Court Season 3's holiday episode "Feliz NaviDead" arrives on NBC on December 17. Check out the new images above.

