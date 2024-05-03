The Big Picture Night Court was renewed for a third season on NBC, with Abby Stone and Dan Fielding leading the comedy lineup.

The show explores justice in Manhattan arraignment court with humor and odd characters.

Season 2 saw an expanded scale with guest stars and focuses on Abby's love life, setting up unresolved questions for Season 3.

For a third time, Night Court will be back in session on NBC. Dan Rubin's reboot of the classic Reinhold Weege sitcom has been renewed for a third season, ensuring that Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) and Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) will remain at the head of the network's comedy lineup. Although the decision didn't come nearly as quickly as the Season 2 order, it was nonetheless a fairly easy call to make given that the series ranked as NBC's #1 primetime comedy in terms of overall ratings and in the critical 18-49 demographic with 24 million viewers to date between linear and digital platforms.

Night Court follows the next generation of justice in the Manhattan arraignment court as Judge Abby Stone takes the bench during the night shift once occupied by her late father, Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). Like her dad before her, Abby tries to see the best in people and remains an eternal optimist as she brings justice and order. To add some extra experience to her courtroom, she brings aboard Harry's old friend and narcissistic former prosecutor Dan Fielding to become the new public defender, much to his chagrin. The series offers a similar workplace dynamic to the original as they and the rest of the staff deal with the many odd characters that walk through their doors while building a rapport with each other.

Although the cast saw the departure of Kapil Talwalkar heading into Season 2, the most recent episodes expanded the scale of Night Court with plenty of guest stars and multiple episodes featuring Fielding's old colleague and former bailiff Roz Russell (Marsha Warfield). Included among the guests was Rauch's Big Bang Theory colleague Kunal Nayyar, as well as Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell, who reprised their roles as the recurring comic relief Wheeler family from the original show, and character actor Richard Kind. Between the chaos, the season spent much of its time exploring Abby's love life with a few prospective partners. She ended the season in a casual relationship with Jake (Ryan Hansen), but there are some questions about his parentage that will have to wait until Season 3 to resolve.

Who Else Stars in 'Night Court'?

To make up for the absence of Talwalkar, Season 2 saw the introduction of The Good Fight and Mike and Molly veteran Nyambi Nyambi to the group as Wyatt. Otherwise, the same stars stayed in place and are likely to be back for another session in Season 3. Lacretta, India de Beaufort, and Gary Anthony Williams also appear in the sitcom alongside Rauch and Larroquette.

All episodes of Night Court Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information on Season 3 as it comes out.

