Night Court is officially back in session tonight on NBC as Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette return to the Manhattan arraignment court for Season 3. The hit NBC comedy, which continues the world created by the classic Reinhold Weege sitcom from the 80s and 90s, will get in a few episodes of zany courtroom fun before it takes a break over the holidays along with the rest of the network's schedule. Before episodes begin airing, however, the network has already announced its mid-season premiere dates, confirming that it won't be a particularly long wait for the series to return to screens. Alongside the freshman comedy St. Denis Medical, the reboot series is set to return on Tuesdays starting January 14.

Through two seasons thus far, the rebooted Night Court has followed the goings on within the Manhattan arraignment court during the night shift under Judge Abby Stone (Rauch). Taking on the seat once held by her late father, Harry Stone (Harry Anderson), she recruited sleazy former prosecutor turned wizened public defender Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to join her, alongside the cheerful Bailiff Gurgs (Lacretta) and a shifting lineup of other court personnel take on the many bizarre, kooky cases that come through their doors. Season 2 ended with the wedding of one of Dan's oldest friends and original series regular Roz Russell (Marsha Warfield) and the reveal that Jake (Ryan Hansen), Abby's current beau, may actually be Dan's son, setting up a complicated romantic future for the show.

Season 3 is set to kick off with a two-part storyline continuing from that bombshell finale. Titled "The Judge's Boyfriend's Dad, Part 1", the episode will see Abby do some digging to see if there's any truth to the notion that Dan could be Jake's father. In fact, the entire storyline revolves heavily around Dan, as an old nemesis from his past joins the courtroom full-time. Wendie Malick will be reprising her role as jailbird Julianne Walters in a series regular capacity, complicating matters for the public defender as she slots into the prosecutor role vacated by the outgoing India de Beaufort's Olivia Moore.

'Night Court' Has Big Things Planned for Its Third Season

Though Night Court has had trouble keeping its regulars on board, the addition of Malick should make for a fun dynamic with Larroquette throughout Season 3 as they sort through their messy, revenge-fueled relationship now as colleagues. The series also still has both Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi on board for some continuity alongside Rauch and Larroquette. One thing to keep viewers tuning in week after week as well will be the continued flow of guest stars. While last season had more than a few big names with Richard Kind, Kunal Nayyar, and the return of Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell as the Wheelers, this season will welcome another of Rauch's Big Bang Theory colleagues in Mayim Bialik. She's set to play a fictional version of herself who is one of the many defendants Judge Stone will have to sort through in Season 3.

Night Court Season 3 premieres tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. After a break, the series will then return during the mid-season on January 14.

Night Court Release Date January 17, 2023 Cast Melissa Rauch , India de Beaufort , Kapil Talwalkar , Dan Rubin , John Larroquette

