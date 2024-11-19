Court is back in session! The third season of the NBC series, Night Court, returns this November. The revival series stars Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, the new night shift judge filling the shoes of her father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She recruits her father’s former colleague, Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), as the court’s public defender. Together, they oversee the oddball and eccentric cases that make their way through the courtroom doors. In August 2024, Collider was invited to visit the set of Night Court and speak with the main cast before its third season. When asked how it felt to be back for a new season, Rauch expressed so much enthusiasm: “It's really, really exciting. There's really fun energy here, and I think we're all just gearing up to come back.”

The feeling was mutual with the other cast members. “It feels great,” echoed Nyambi Nyambi, who joined the cast as Wyatt during the second season. “We get to do more stuff together, make each other laugh, play, and escape. It's fun.”

Before the third season gets rolling, the second season left audiences on a cliffhanger. There’s a chance that Abby’s boyfriend, Jake (Ryan Hansen), could be Dan’s son. “I was really excited that we ended on that cliffhanger to launch us into the season,” Rauch remarked. When asked how that information could change the dynamic between Dan and Abby, Larroquette had this to say:

“Well, it certainly does for a while until we find out the truth of the matter. We're both looking at each other going, ‘What?’ Fielding, as a character, goes through the changes of thinking, ‘Well, what if I am a father? I never was. It wouldn't be a terrible thing. It wouldn't be horrible.’ He's going back and forth about the idea of it, and then we'll find out the truth of it and move from there.

Season 3 of Night Court kicks off with a two-episode premiere, and Rauch revealed that audiences would know the answer to this by the end. “We find out by the end of Episode 2 if Dan is in fact Jake's father.”

What Should Audiences Expect From Wendie Malick’s Return as Julianne Walters?

Image via NBC

Whether Dan Fielding is a father or not, we do know that Season 3 marks the return of Wendie Malick as Julianne Walters. The former convict has turned over a new page, joining the Night Court family as its newest district attorney. She replaces Olivia (India de Beaufort), the assistant district attorney in Abby’s court for the previous two seasons. Malick had been a recurring guest during the first two seasons of the series. On becoming a series regular, this is what she had to say:

“It's an embarrassment of riches. Yeah, I was really surprised because playing someone who is criminally insane, I wondered how I could end up in this court as a prosecutor. But this is television and the miracle of television. I'm in Project Second Chance, and Abby gave me my break.”

Her other castmates agreed and shared this sentiment. “The fact that we get her on a regular basis now as a staple of our family is just, it's thrilling,” Rauch remarked when asked about Malick being upgraded to a series regular for Season 3. Lacretta, who plays Abby’s bailiff Gurgs, expressed the same sentiment. “We spent a lot of time with her in the second season, so she just fell right into place.”

Although her castmates are excited to have her in a regular capacity, Larroquette called Malick a “new seasoning in the show,” with the character Dan Fielding feeling less enthusiastic. In Season 1, Julianne entered his life in order to seduce him and get revenge for prosecuting her years ago. Since then, Dan and Julianne have had a push-and-pull relationship, the chemistry ready to burn for desire or, in Julianne’s case, burn them both to the ground. Naturally, Dan is wary of her at the beginning of the third season. Malick had this to say:

“Well I think Dan and I have a very strange chemistry. There was some sort of attraction going on, but I think he's really, rightfully, afraid of me. I think that maybe it's just having another person who you don't quite know what to expect in the mix so that provides a little danger and humor hopefully.”

In a similar fashion, Larroquette recognizes the “will-they-won’t-they” dynamics between Dan and Julianne. Although, if you’re thinking that Dan and Julianne will hook up any time soon, he told Collider that wouldn’t happen for a long time:

“I certainly wouldn't object to that of any kind of solution or resolution coming from that because I think that once you go there, either way, if they despise each other how do you work together? And if they become in a relationship, that sort of takes the grit out of the machine. So they can't be on each other's nerves to tempt each other, to tease each other. I think that whatever happens, it'll be a long road.”

In the meantime, cast members, like Melissa Rauch and Lacretta, will enjoy Dan and Julianne’s “electric” interactions from the sidelines. Lacretta even admitted that she “always giggles watching her [Malick] and John [Larroquette] together.” Based on Dan and Julianne’s history, the road may be long, but we can expect it to be fiery along the way.

‘Night Court’ Cast Teases New and Returning Guest Stars for Season 3

Part of the fun that Night Court brings to television is the number of guest stars that are able to walk through the court doors each week; Melissa Rauch referred to those doors as the “greatest story generator.” This was true of the original run of the series, with guest stars including the likes of Stephen Root, Michael Richardson, and Michael J. Fox, just to name a few. The revival season series is no exception. Between the first two seasons, Night Court saw the likes of Richard Kind, Melissa Fumero, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar come through their halls. Plus, Rhys Darby joined in on the fun as Duke Alistair Tully, Gurgs’ long-distance boyfriend. When asked when we’d see Gurgs and the Duke reunite, Lacretta admitted that she’s a "bit of a blabbermouth" and the writers have kept the information from her. “That's good because I don't want to be the one to spoil anything so we'll see!”

During the set visit in August 2024, Rauch shared that Veep’s Andy Daly and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Joe Lo Truglio would make appearances during the third season. She also mentioned that Jessica St. Clair and Julia Duffy will be back again in Season 3. It was later confirmed by TV Insider that other guest stars in the third season would include Kate Flannery from The Office, Nico Santos from Superstore, Eden Sher from The Middle, and a Hot in Cleveland reunion between Wendie Malick and Andrew Rannells.

For all The Big Bang Theory fans out there, expect to see some familiar faces again this season. In Season 2, Kunal Nayyar reunited with his former Big Bang costar as fashion designer, Martini Toddwalls, for an episode. Rauch told Collider, “There'll definitely be some Big Bang faces again this season.” So far, it was revealed that Mayim Bialik would be playing a fictionalized version of herself. As for anyone else from the long-running CBS