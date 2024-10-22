NBC has released the very first sneak peek of the third season of the courtroom sitcom Night Court, which will return to small screens next month. The teaser features the return of the great Wendie Malick, who was promoted to series regular back in July after making several guest appearances in the past as Dan Fielding's (John Larroquette) vengeful ex, Julianne Walters. Now, as teased in the new promo, Malick returns as the court’s new prosecutor and Dan has no choice but to work with her every day.

Dan is certainly not a fan of his ex’s comeback, as he fearfully exclaims in the teaser below, upon seeing her, “You’re out of prison! Does the warden know?” Who can blame the poor man whom Julianne tried to murder, as fans will recall. Nevertheless, they clearly still have that connection between them which Julianne indirectly tried to rekindle by vowing, “I’ll go hard at you every night, till we are dripping with sweat… as lawyers.”

Created by Reinhold Weege, Night Court premiered on NBC in January 2023 as a revival of the series of the same name that aired from 1984 to 1992. The show gained tons of positive attention following its premiere such that it was renewed for a second season the next month. Season 2 debuted in December 2023, with Season 3 set to arrive almost a year later. In addition to Malick and Larroquette, Night Court stars Melissa Rauch, who is also one of the executive producers. Rauch leads the reboot series as Abby Stone.

Julianne Walters’ Transitions From A Convict To A Lawyer in 'Night Court' Season 3

Soon after Malick was announced as a series regular on Night Court, she shared a few details about her character Julianne with TVLine, disclosing how she's to transition from a criminal to an attorney.

"If your record has been expunged, you can go back to whatever you did before. [A]pparently, I was a lawyer before I was sent to the slammer… So as long as I’m on my meds, I can practice law.”

She also explained how she ends up being in close quarters with her ex, saying, "[T]he way we’re explaining it is: There was a program called Operation Second Chance, and the only judge that applied for it was Abby [Stone]."

Season 3 of Night Court premieres on Tuesday, November 19 on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

Night Court Release Date January 17, 2023 Cast Melissa Rauch , India de Beaufort , Kapil Talwalkar , Dan Rubin , John Larroquette Seasons 1 Network NBC

