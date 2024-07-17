The Big Picture Wendie Malick joins Season 3 of Night Court as a series regular, playing a prosecutor, Julianne Walters.

Julianne's character transitioned from a convict to a lawyer due to her record being expunged.

Malick's character takes the spot left behind after India de Beaufort's Olivia exits the show.

Wendie Malick is no stranger to sitcoms and now as she joins Season 3 of the rebooted Night Court as a series regular, we're getting new details about her character Julianne Walters. In an interview with TVLine, Malick explains that not only is her character returning, but as a prosecutor. When fans last saw Julianne, she was not only a criminal but the ex of Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). How does she go from convicted criminal, to lawyer?

"The magic of television!" Malick tells TVLine. "If your record has been expunged, you can go back to whatever you did before," Malick adds. "[A]pparently, I was a lawyer before I was sent to the slammer… So as long as I’m on my meds, I can practice law.” So that explains how she's able to practice law again but, how did she end back up in proximity to her ex? "[T]he way we’re explaining it is: There was a program called Operation Second Chance, and the only judge that applied for it was Abby [Stone]." Stone is played by Melissa Raunch, the lead of the rebooted sitcom.

What Role Is Wendie Malick Filling on 'Night Court'?

At the end of season two, India de Beaufort's Olivia had exited the show. Olivia was the district attorney, and now Malick's Julianne is slated to take over the vacancy. It will be interesting to see the threads that Julianne either helps to pick up or further disrupt in the third season. Will the relationship between her and Dan be further explored? Will she meddle in the lives of others like Abby's?

Malick has a long history with successful sitcoms, starring in the 90s workplace comedy Just Shoot Me alongside David Spade and Laura San Giacomo. Malick also came in during the tail end of Frasier, another 90s favorite that has also since been rebooted. She played Frasier's (Kelsey Grammer) former babysitter turned step-mother, Ronee, after she and Martin Crane (John Mahoney) reconnected decades later and started a romantic relationship. More recently, she was a cast regular in Hot In Cleveland alongside other sitcom queens, Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, and of course the late great Betty White.

Season 3 of Night Court premieres Tuesday, November 19 on NBC. It will stream the next day on Peacock.

