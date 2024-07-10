The Big Picture Big news for Night Court fans - Wendie Malick will shake things up as unpredictable prosecutor Julianne Walters.

A former love interest of Dan Fielding, Julianne is a reformed convict and brilliant lawyer on the new NBC series.

With the departure of Olivia, the role of prosecutor is up for grabs, and Julianne is ready to keep the cast on their toes.

The third season of Night Court just received a massive update, with Deadline reporting that Wendie Malick has joined the cast of the show as a series regular, playing a prosecutor named Julianne Walters. The character, who has already appeared briefly on the series, is said to be highly unpredictable, which will keep the rest of the main cast on high alert during upcoming episodes of the NBC series. Julianne is also a former love interest of Dan Fielding's (John Larroquette), and it remains to be seen how the nature of that relationship affects the future of the show. Walters is also described as a reformed convict and a brilliant lawyer who knows how to claw her way out of every situation.

Night Court is a revival of the 1984 series of the same name, with some of the characters seen in the show created by Reinhold Weege seen in the new project. The premise of the revival follows Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) as she fills out her father's old position as a judge on the night shift at the Manhattan Criminal Court. The series also featured India de Beaufort as district attorney Olivia, until the performer left the show by the time the second season came to an end. The prosecutor position Julianne Walters will take in the upcoming third season is the same one Olivia left vacant with her departure.

Malick is known for her role on the long-running sitcom Hot in Cleveland, and was recently seen as President Hagemeyer in several episodes of Young Sheldon. Malick is also known for her various voice roles, including Cathiw in Star Trek: Lower Decks and Eda in The Owl House. There's no telling what the actress will bring to the table once Night Court returns to NBC, and once she returns to the series.

'Night Court' Remains in Session

Malick's casting in the third season of Night Court is proof of how NBC continues to plan ahead when it comes to the future of their successful revival. The second season of Night Court recently came to a close, with the unpredictable wedding of Roz (Marsha Warfield) having to take place on the court after unforeseen issues with the original venue led to the change. The third season of Night Court will also need to provide answers regarding what will happen with the relationship between Abby and Jake (Ryan Hansen). As if that wasn't enough, Julianne's arrival will shake things up for the best team in the Manhattan Criminal Court.A release date hasn't been set for the third season of Night Court. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

