More often than not, revival shows struggle to strike a chord that resonates with fans of its predecessor, but so far, Night Court is doing a solid job of preserving what made the original a success on NBC. While revivals can be a mixed bag, the network seems to have hit the mark with Night Court, which is currently airing its third season since premiering in 2023. The original show premiered on NBC in 1984 and aired for about 200 episodes across 9 seasons, and in comparison, the revival is showing great potential. Night Court Season 3 finale is scheduled to premiere on February 25, which means that talks about a potential Season 4 have begun. However, while there's no word yet from NBC regarding Night Court's future, the show's stars are hopeful about returning for another season of zany craziness.

A trio of the show's stars, Nyambi Nyambi, Gary Anthony Williams, and Lacretta, who play the characters Wyatt Shaw, Flobert, and Donna, recently stopped by The Direct for an interview where they shared their knowledge regarding the show's future as well as what they'd like to see their characters do next should the show move beyond the current season. While each one said that NBC was yet to provide any form of update regarding a renewal, they all expressed high hopes for a possible Season 4. "So, they haven't told us anything about what would be happening in Season 4, or a Season 4. Please, I would love a Season 4..." said Nyambi. "I'm crossing the fingers," added Williams. "I hear about it in my own head on the Season 4, yes, in my head, we've already been picked up, and I get to be happy every day driving to work. So that's all I've heard about a Season 4 so far. So we're all waiting on that and crossing the fingers."

Nyambi sounded the most certain of the trio, explaining how Season 3 sets up the show for more to be explored for the central character, Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) as well as her character, Wyatt whose love life she would love to see captured: "I know, and I'm sure there'll be with everything that we've explored this season, I know we'll get to see more exploration of Abby's love life. You'll hopefully see even my love life because you're seeing other aspects of me. Last season, you got to see some of Gurgs' love life. So, you know, it's gotta be my turn, right?"

'Night Court' Stars Crave For More Off-court Scenes