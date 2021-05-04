NBC ordered a pilot for a sequel series to Nigh Court, the classic legal comedy set in a Manhattan municipal court. The new series will star Melissa Rauch and bring John Larroquette back as the prosecutor Daniel R. "Dan" Fielding, a part that allowed him to win four consecutive Emmy Awards.

Night Court originally ran for nine seasons, between 1984 and 1992, starring Harry Anderson as Harold “Harry” T. Stone, a young and unorthodox judge with a flavor for magic tricks. Larroquette co-starred in the original show as a bitter and acid womanizer, a part that gave him four Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the pilot will follow the same setting, after Harry’s daughter, Abby Stone (Rauch), takes the judge’s seat at the court.

The sequel to Night Court was first announced by NBC back in December 2020, with Melissa Raunch and Winston Rauch executive producing, and Dan Rubin writing. Rubin is mostly known for producing Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a series that gave him four Emmy nods. Now that the pilot was ordered, NBC revealed Melissa Raunch will also star, besides executive producing it, a recent decision on the show’s development. As the actress says:

“My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin.”

As the production of the Night Court pilot moves on, you’ll be able to read all about it here at Collider. Check the official synopsis for the Night Court sequel:

“Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.”

