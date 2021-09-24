NBC has announced that it has ordered its Night Court sequel series to order. Based on the beloved '80s sitcom, the new series brings back John Larroquette's Dan Fielding to night court, now presided over by Harry Stone's daughter, Abby, played by The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch.

The project was first announced by NBC back in December 2020, with Raunch executive producing with her husband, Winston Rauch. A pilot was ordered in May, with a script from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer Dan Rubin, who will also executive produce. At the time, Rauch opted to join the cast. "My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin," she explained.

Clearly, NBC was also happy with the pilot, which was directed and executive produced by veteran television director Pamela Fryman. And the prospect of reviving such a celebrated show is enticing on many levels. The original series took home seven Emmy awards, including four for Larroquette, who went on to win a fifth for a guest role on The Practice.

Revisiting beloved NBC sitcoms has become its own cottage industry, especially with the 2017 revival of Will & Grace, 2018's revival of Murphy Brown, 2019's revival of Mad About You, and of course this year's Friends: The Reunion. Night Court will clearly be in good company when it arrives, however the series does not have a release date yet.

Check out the official synopsis for Night Court below.

Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

