The Big Picture Tonight's episode of Night Court features Richard Kind as a washed-up Broadway producer causing chaos in court.

Dan reluctantly takes on Kind's case, leading to hilarious arguments and banter between the two characters.

Kind's appearance as a guest star promises to bring more laughs and comedic chemistry to the Night Court revival.

Every week at NBC's Night Court brings with it new cases and colorful characters for the Manhattan Municipal Court to handle. Last week saw Melissa Rauch's judge Abby Stone enter a whirlwind romance with the fashion icon Martini played by her former The Big Bang Theory colleague Kunal Nayyar. Tonight, the laughs should keep coming as comedian and Argo actor Richard Kind guest stars as a washed-up Broadway producer in Season 2, Episode 8, titled "Broadway Danny Gurgs." Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek at the show which sees Kind bring disorder to the court as he spars with his reluctant defense attorney, Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).

Dan wants absolutely nothing to do with Kind's character, the disgraced Sy Hoffman, but the new episode revolves around him taking on his case at the behest of the court's bailiff, Gurgs (Lacretta). The clip opens with Abby asking Dan what his problem with Sy is before the producer starts disparaging the seasoned attorney. Kind plays Sy as a caricature of an overzealous Broadway stalwart, calling Dan a "hot pair of legs" who waltzed in with charm, "a pair of tap shoes, and a dream" of getting a part in his latest show. According to Dan, however, he merely invested in one of Sy's disastrous shows and lost all of his money because of it. Abby agrees to postpone the case until they can find someone else who can stomach Sy, but the producer has to get one last shot in at Dan before he leaves. The Night Court veteran furiously refutes his claims and again reminds him, "I don't dance!"

Although the clip sets the stage for another attorney to come in and take up the case, it's more likely Dan will simply have to learn to play nice with his Broadway nemesis if it means making Gurgs happy. Larroquette has earned high praise for reprising his iconic Night Court role as Fielding in the reboot, and Kind is sure to be the perfect guest to bounce jokes off of if the sneak peek is any indication. Elsewhere, Episode 8 will also see Olivia (India de Beaufort) mourning the passing of her fake doorman and Abby trying her best to help her friend.

What Else Has Richard Kind Done Before 'Night Court'?

Kind brings to Night Court a massive resume spanning back to the mid-1980s with shows like Hooperman and Mr. Belvedere. On the small screen, he's been a regular on comedy hits like Curb Your Enthusiasm and the star-studded Spin City alongside the likes of Michael J. Fox, Heather Locklear, and Alan Ruck. He's since translated that experience to film, earning roles in Disney Pixar classicsInside Out, A Bug's Life, and Cars alongside other titles like Beau Is Afraid, tick, tick... BOOM!, and A Serious Man. His most recent television turn came with the Clone High reboot, where he voiced Nostradamus.

See Kind spar with Larroquette in Season 2, Episode 8 of the Dan Rubin-helmed Night Court revival tonight on NBC. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.