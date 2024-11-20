Wendie Malick officially joined NBC’s Night Court fully in the Season 3 premiere after guest-starring in the first two seasons. Her character, Julianne, is now the new district attorney who is also an ex-convict intent on ruining Dan's (John Larroquette) life as revenge for prosecuting her years ago. However, despite her history as a criminal, she has remarkable law credentials and can be a great lawyer, provided that she stays on her medication.

With Malick promoted to a main role in Night Court, viewers will see more of her character in the new season. In addition, Season 3 will dig into Julianne’s past, especially what triggered her issues, which Malick told TVLine, saying:

"I’m finding out something about Julianne’s past. So they’ve built some of my backstory into it, which is really hugely helpful. Where did I come from? How did I get this way? So I now have a little window into my background, and it’s starting to make sense."

Night Court was renewed for a third season earlier in May and which premiered on Tuesday, November 19 with “The Judge’s Boyfriend’s Dad” episode. The episode, which was directed by Phill Lewis and written by Dan Rubin is teased as such, “Suspecting Dan might be her boyfriend's father, Abby does some investigating; a blast from Dan's past resurfaces as the court's new prosecutor.” Meanwhile, Season 3 is set to contain eighteen episodes, more than the past two installments that have sixteen and thirteen episodes respectively.

There’s Still Chemistry Between Dan and Julianne in 'Night Court' Season 3

Image via NBC

With Julianne’s background coming up in Season 3 of Night Court, fans should also expect sparks to continue to fly between her and Dan. Obviously, Julianne hasn’t forgotten about the kiss the duo shared last season, but they both agreed to keep things professional. We’ll see how that works out for them! Touching on the connection they share, Malick said Dan and Julianne are “realizing that they’re not healthy for each other,” after which she noted, so “they’re going to try to just take their frustration out in the courtroom and just be the best lawyers they can be and beat each other there.” Still, she confirmed, “there is some sort of attraction and chemistry going on. We’ll see where that goes.”

Night Court Season 3 will return with Episode 2 on November 26 on NBC. Stay tuned to Collider for future information about the beloved sitcom.