Squid Game tends to be the go-to when you think of Korean torture thrillers based on a game, allowing others in the same niche to go criminally unnoticed, including Night Has Come. Unlike the juggernaut that dominates the sub-genre, Night Has Come focuses only on one recognizable game and turns it into a brutal survival fest. The K-drama operates on a more intimate and personal scale with a smaller cast and an explicitly enclosed arena that traps the mounting tension with each savage round of the game "Mafia." It achieves this through the series' masterfully executed whodunit plot, allowing fractured relationships, betrayals, and apprehension to grow in the mystery's wake.

'Night Has Come' Invites Us to a Bloody Game of Mafia

The show follows a group of students who are taken to an isolated youth center and are forced to play a game of real-life mafia via their phones. The mechanics of the game naturally lend to the whodunit storyline; each participant is assigned the role of mafia, citizen, doctor, or police. In the show, before night falls, each player has to vote for who they believe is a member of the mafia, and the person who is voted for the most is eliminated — in this case, brutally executed. Then they fall into a mandatory sleep, which is when the mafia can go on the prowl and kill off a citizen. The game continues until one group is gone, either the mafia or the citizens. Additionally, the doctor and police are special citizen roles, where the former can save one person from being killed, and the latter can discern the role of a player of their choosing.

The roles of the characters in Night Has Come are a mystery to the audience as well, which is how the series extends the invitation to us, making it more immersive. When we join the fatal game, a sort of intimacy is formed between us and the characters, allowing the atmosphere to enshroud us as well. The suspense of whom the mafia's identities is enough to keep us engaged, but the show's fast pace ratchets up the tension to an unbearable degree. The measly 12 episodes coupled with the rapidly unfolding narrative make us feel out of breath as we barely have time to form our own theories before another death or betrayal throws a spanner in our mental gears. The confident direction of Lim Dae-woong ensures we are both hooked and clueless about the game itself.

Evil and Betrayal Make 'Night Has Come' High-Stakes