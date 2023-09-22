The Big Picture Producer Les Weldon gives a brief update on the future of the Has Fallen franchise, hinting at the possibility of more films and potentially another trilogy.

The next film in the franchise, Night Has Fallen, is in development with Gerard Butler reprising his role.

The franchise is expanding into TV with a new series titled Paris Has Fallen, introducing a new action star played by Mathieu Kassovitz. Butler is expected to make a cameo appearance in the show.

During his time in Hollywood, producer Les Weldon has stood behind his fair share of money-making franchises. Today marks the release of Expend4bles, the fourth film in The Expendables series, each of which Weldon has been attached to. He’s also been on the payroll for both The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its follow-up, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Weldon shared a brief update on yet another one of his film series: the Has Fallen franchise.

It’s been four years since the last title in the Gerard Butler-led action films came out with Angel Has Fallen crashing into cinemas back in 2019. Since then, the film’s star Butler and the others involved in the creative process, including Weldon, have been keeping themselves incredibly busy churning out different content for their dedicated fandoms. While Angel Has Fallen rounded out the trilogy, wrapping up the story of Butler’s action hero, Mike Banning, into a semi-neat little bow, audiences have wondered if more films - and possibly another trilogy - could appear at some point down the line.

Asking the question that was on all of our minds, Nemiroff pressed Weldon for updates on the next film, Night Has Fallen, and asked if there were any plans to use that feature as the jumping-off point for another trilogy. Pointing back to an earlier part of the conversation during which he shared his thoughts behind the future of The Expendables franchise, Weldon said, “Ooh, again, another three unless the next one does… you know. It’s the same as Expendables. We need to do the next one, and if that works as well as the previous three, then anything is on the table, really.”

What We Know About the Future of the Has Fallen Franchise

Breaking out of the cinematic mold, it was revealed back in May that the next piece in the Has Fallen universe would be moving into the realm of TV via a new series titled, Paris Has Fallen. While Butler’s former U.S. Army Ranger is the leading hero in all the films (and is expected to make a cameo in the TV production), the show is set to introduce a new action star to the fold with Mathieu Kassovitz in the leading role. Kassovitz will star as Vincent, the French Minister’s most trusted bodyguard and the only person standing in the way between the politician and a terrorist group.

As far as Night Has Fallen is concerned, Butler is set to reprise his role following his turn on Angel Has Fallen. However, more news surrounding the project remains to be hush-hush, with updates severely lacking over the years, casting doubts on the future of the project.