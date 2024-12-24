Not long after it was announced that Henry Cavill’s live-action Voltron movie had officially begun filming, one of the lowest-rated projects in his filmography began climbing streaming charts. Cavill stars alongside Ben Kingsley in Night Hunter, previously titled Nomis, the 2018 psychological thriller that has become a major global hit on Paramount+ of late, currently in the #4 spot at the time of writing. The film follows a weathered lieutenant who gets caught up in a dangerous charade with a serial killer who was recently arrested and linked to the deaths of countless women’s abductions and murders. Night Hunter did a stint in the Prime Video top 10 earlier in the year and currently sits at a “rotten” 14% from critics and a 50% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

David Raymond wrote and directed Night Hunter, which also stars Stanley Tucci and Alexandra Daddario. Raymond made his feature directorial debut on the project and has not helmed anything since, and his only other writing credit came 12 years before Night Hunter on Heroes and Villains, the 2008 romantic comedy starring James Corden and Jenny Agutter. Other global hits on Paramount+ at the moment include Dear Santa, the comedy film starring Jack Black that tells the story of a kid who accidentally sends a Christmas letter to Satan instead of Santa. A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel in John Krasinski’s horror franchise that saw him hand over directorial duties to Michael Sarnoski, has also been making waves on Paramount+, as well as Mean Girls, the 2004 cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

What Else Does Henry Cavill Have in the Works?

After making a cameo as The Cavillrine in Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year, Cavill recently began filming Voltron, and he announced not long ago that his Warhammer 40,000 series at Prime Video was officially moving forward. Cavill has been tapped to star in In The Grey, the action thriller that will see him reunite with his Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare director Guy Ritchie. He has also been confirmed to star in a Highlander reboot from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, and he’ll topline The Rosie Project from Steve Falk.

Night Hunter stars Henry Cavill and Stanley Tucci, and was written and directed by David Raymond. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Night Hunter on Paramount+ globally and on Prime Video in the United States.

