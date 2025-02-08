In 2018, Mike Flanagan created what is considered to be one of his masterpieces: the 10-episode miniseries The Haunting of Hill House, based on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. This story about adult siblings grappling with their troubling childhood memories in an incredibly haunted house is one of the best supernatural shows to date. Flanagan particularly excels at diving into the emotional worlds of his characters. Sadly, the show ended after its first season, but fear not. If you are looking for an equally creepy and poignant family drama, the solution is Xavier Dolan's 2022 miniseries The Night Logan Woke Up. This 5-episode adaptation of Michel Marc Bouchard's 2019 play La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s'est réveillé is in many ways the tonal twin of The Haunting of Hill House and a beautiful series you won't want to miss.

What is 'The Night Logan Woke Up' About?

The Night Logan Woke Up begins with 4 adult siblings returning to their mother (Anne Dorval)'s house in a small town in Québec to be with her as she dies. Julien (Patrick Hivon) is the eldest, a recovering addict who tends to keep secrets from people. Elliott (Dolan) just got out of rehab (much like Luke Crain in Hill House), and Denis (Éric Bruneau), who holds the family together, is secretly struggling with a hoarding disorder. Their sister Mireille (Julie Le Breton), a famous thanatologist, has been estranged from the family for years, and the drama begins when she shows up and claims that she has the sole right to embalm their mother. Dolan weaves together the present day with memories from the '90s, when a shocking and sinister event seems to have occurred involving the family's neighbor, Laurier Gaudreault (Pier-Gabriel Lajoie).

Even though The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror and The Night Logan Woke Up is a psychological mystery, the two shows share striking similarities. In both, the perspective shifts between different family members as the viewer tries to piece together an event from long ago that is shrouded in secrecy. In both, one of the siblings works as a mortician (in Hill House, it is Elizabeth Reaser's character Shirley) and embalms a dead family member. But, more than the plot, these shows both share an interest in the beauty of melancholy.

In 'The Night Logan Woke Up,' Setting is a Character