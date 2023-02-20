Disney+ Hotstar has released a new clip from the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. Show creator, Sandeep Modi, remakes the acclaimed British TV series by the same name based on John le Carré's novel. The six-episode original miniseries starred Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in the central roles while the Indian version puts Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, in the role of the Night Manager and the arms dealer, respectively. The feature has released a new clip that sees the first introduction between the two.

The clip sees Kapoor’s antagonist Shelly approaching Roy Kapur’s Shaan in the hotel. During their small talk, Shelly ask Shaan about his previous work, to which he names a couple of hotels he’s worked with. However, Shelly isn’t convinced and asks him about his real line of work; guessing from his demeanor, he asks “were you with the army or air force?” Shaan is taken aback but he admits Navy. Shelly and Shaan’s first meeting looks quite intense as the two seem equal in their motivation and drive. Though the cutting-edge tension in the scene lays the foundation of the relationship they will build.

Speaking to Collider, Kapoor previously described his character Shelly as “the worst man in the world.” Given the star is well known in the west for projects like 24, AK vs AK, and Slum Dog Millionaire his choice of edgy characters isn’t a secret but for Kapoor, the portrayal was challenging nonetheless, he initially pondered “How do I... I've never played this kind of character, a very worst man. I've never met anybody like that.” Adding,

I've always played the conventional leading man all my life, except for international projects where I played certain great characters like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. A few of them, I've done it, but not as evil as Shelly Rungta. Even in such a way, because you see, the thing is he's an arms dealer. What he's doing is not right, morally not right. And then how do I make it relatable? How do I make it engaging? How do I make it exciting, interesting for me to perform and for the people to watch it and still feel entertained? So that's what I have tried to do in this show.

Image via Disney+ Hotstar

RELATED: Anil Kapoor on 'The Night Manager,' Playing "The Worst Man in the World" and Trusting His Gut

Along with Kapur as Shaan and Kapoor as Shelly, The Night Manager also features Sobhita Dhulipala as Kaveri Shelly’s girlfriend, along with Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Rukhsar Rehman, Saswata Chatterjee and many more. The show debuted on Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu on February 17. You can check out the new clip below: