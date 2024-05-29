The Big Picture Camila Morrone joins The Night Manager Season 2 cast opposite Tom Hiddleston in highly anticipated return.

Elizabeth Debicki will not be returning, leaving room for Morrone to potentially take on a new role.

Season 2 set to take place 8 years after Season 1 with new director, David Farr, at the helm.

Fresh off an appearance in one of 2023's biggest hits for Prime Video, one Daisy Jones & The Six star has signed on for a new project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Camila Morrone, who plays Camila Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six opposite Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, has joined the cast of The Night Manager Season 2. Morrone joins MCU star Tom Hiddleston, who made waves in one of Marvel's most beloved projects of 2023, Loki Season 2. The report also claims that Season 1 star Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet, The Great Gatsby) who portrayed Jed Marshall, will not be back to reprise her role. It is unknown whether Morrone will replace Debicki as Jed or star in a new role.

In addition to Hiddleston and Debicki, The Night Manager Season 1 boasts an impressive cast filled out by Hugh Laurie, who is best known for Dr. Gregory House in the medical drama House, as well as Nix in Tomorrowland. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman also played a role in Season 1 as Angela Burr, with other cast members consisting of Alistair Petrie and Michael Nardonen. Plot details are being kept under wraps for Season 2, but it has been confirmed that it will take place eight years after Season 1, and no other cast members are confirmed to return aside from Hiddleston. Season 2 writer/creator David Farr is back in the saddle for the second installment, and Georgi Banks-Davies will act as the new director.

What Else Have Tom Hiddleston and Camila Morrone Been in Lately?

In addition to playing major roles in Loki and Daisy Jones & The Six, Hiddleston and Morrone have stayed busy with projects over the last several years. Hiddleston played a lead role opposite Claire Danes in the Apple TV+ costume drama The Essex Serpent, and also starred alongside his MCU cohort Brie Larson in Kong: Skull Island. Morrone worked on more than Daisy Jones in 2023, starring in a stacked ensemble cast of Willem Dafoe and Sean Penn in Gonzo Girl, and more recently appeared in the dark rom-com Marmalade with Stranger Things star Joe Keery and Aldis Hodge. The Night Manager aired its most recent episode on May 24, 2026, and will return nearly 10 years later for a second season starring Hiddleston and Marrone.

The Night Manager Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025, and production will begin later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.