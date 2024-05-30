This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Within a span of 24 hours, the long-awaited follow-up to the 2016 Season 1 of the spy thriller series rounded out an impressive ensemble. A new report from Variety revealed that The Night Manager has added Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires to its Season 2 cast. This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone had joined the cast, in addition to Babylon breakout Diego Calva also coming on board. Star Tom Hiddleston, who plays Jonathan Pine, a luxury hotel manager who gets wrapped up in a crime syndicate conspiracy, is the only one confirmed to be reprising his role from the first season.

It was confirmed yesterday that Elizabeth Debicki, best known for starring in The Great Gatsby and Tenet, would not be returning for Season 2. Olivia Colman also played a role in the first season, but it's unclear at this time if she will reprise her role or if Hiddleston will be the lone star from the Season 1 cast standing by the beginning of Season 2. All character details for the second season are being kept under wraps, and the only plot detail confirmed is that The Night Manager Season 2 will take place eight years after Season 1. The series will begin production later this year and is expected to release in 2025.

What Has ‘The Night Manager’ Cast Starred in Previously?

Close

Varma is a major win for The Night Manager Season 2 cast. Although flying under the radar in terms of awards and accolades, she has appeared in more than her fair share of high profile projects. Most fans will recognize her from her role as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones, but she recently appeared opposite Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and also plays The Duchess in the newest season of the Ncuti Gatwa-led Doctor Who.

Chahidi is best known for his work in The Death of Stalin, a dark comedy starring Steve Buscemi and Jeffrey Tambor. More recently, he played a recurring role in the Roku original coming-of-age quirky comedy series Chad, appearing in 18 episodes. Squires can be seen playing Penelope in the 2023 A24 psychological drama Beau Is Afraid with Joaquin Phoenix, and previously worked with Hiddleston on the Apple TV+ miniseries The Essex Serpent.

The Night Manager Season 2 will premiere in 2025. Check out Varma in the HBO series Game of Thrones, now streaming on Max.