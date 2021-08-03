Night of the Animated Dead, an animated adaptation of George A. Romero’s classic zombie flick Night of the Living Dead has found its release date — just in time for Halloween.

Night of the Animated Dead is written by John A. Russo and directed by Jason Axinn, who previously brought to life his own animated horror, To Your Last Death in 2019. George A. Romero’s low-budget independent horror film, Night of the Living Dead, became a cult classic after its 1968 release. It was set in a quaint rural farmhouse in the western reaches of Pennsylvania, utilizing a core group of seven strangers who were trapped within the house as a legion of cannibalistic ghouls tried to get inside. The film became an inspiration for untold numbers of zombie enthusiasts, influenced by the unique — yet never called “zombie” creatures.

In Night of the Animated Dead, Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave which is located at a remote Pennsylvanian cemetery when they suddenly find themselves swarmed by zombies. Barbara flees to a farmhouse and finds herself trapped there with a group of strangers as the zombies overcome the property.

Image by Ten/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The animated feature includes the talented all-star vocal work of Dulé Hill as Ben, with Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Josh Duhamel and Nancy Travis as Harry and Helen Cooper, Katharine Isabelle as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez as Tom, Jimmi Simpson as Johnny, and Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland.

Zombie fans will be excited to learn that the Blu-ray and DVD release of Night of the Animated Dead includes the special feature “Making of the Animated Dead.” Join director Jason Axinn & Producer Michael Luisi as they regale fans with the careful process of honoring the iconic classic with their vision for an animated remake, including scene breakdowns and booth recordings with the cast!

Night of the Animated Dead is headed towards a September 21, 2021 Digital release, with a Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD release on October 5, 2021. Check out the box art below.

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

