IGN has revealed the first trailer for the animated remake of George A. Romero's cult classic Night of the Living Dead, and it proves that zombies can be just as terrifying in animation as they can be in live-action.

Night of the Animated Dead is written by John A. Russo and directed by Jason Axinn, who brought to life his own animated horror story back in 2019. While the film is an animated adaptation of Romero's film, the trailer teases that zombie fans can expect a few brand new scenes added to the story.

In the trailer, Barbara (Katharine Isabelle) and Johnny (Jimmi Simpson) are visiting their father's grave in rural Pennsylvania when a zombie attacks. Barbara is forced to flee, leaving her brother for dead — a decision that seems to haunt her throughout the trailer. She retreats to a quaint farmhouse, where she finds herself trapped with a group of strangers, as the property is overtaken by the undead. Together, the strangers have to fight to stay alive against the horde of zombies, while confronting their own fears and prejudices.

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

RELATED: The 22 Best Zombie Movies of All Time

In addition to Isabelle and Simpson, the animated feature includes the talented vocal work of Dulé Hill as Ben, with Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Josh Duhamel and Nancy Travis as Harry and Helen Cooper, James Roday Rodriguez as Tom, and Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland.

Night of the Animated Dead is presented by The Long Game, in association with Hemisphere Entertainment, and animated by Demente Animation Studio. Richard Potter, Thomas DeFeo, and Jamie Elliott act as executive producers, alongside the film's producers Ralph E. Portillo, Robert Feldman, and Kevin Kasha.

Night of the Animated Dead arrives on digital on September 21 with a Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD release on October 5 Check out the horror-filled trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Night of the Animated Dead': Adaptation of George A. Romero's Classic Gets Release Date and Box Art

Share Share Tweet Email

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Series Unveils First Images and Release Date on Amazon Lois Duncan's bloody revenge tale will soon be shared with a new generation of teenagers.

Read Next